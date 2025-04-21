Home News Pope Francis' cause of death revealed

The cause of death for Pope Francis has been released, hours after the Vatican announced that the head of the Roman Catholic Church died at age 88.

Vatican News reported that the pontiff died as a result of a stroke that was followed by a coma, along with irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Francis had a history of pulmonary issues, including acute respiratory failure, pneumonia, multiple bronchiectases, high blood pressure and Type II diabetes.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, issued the official certification of the medical report, which was confirmed via a recording of heart activity known as electrocardiographic thanatography.

Francis' death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who stated that the pontiff passed away on the morning of Easter Monday.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized," stated Farrell.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was elected head of the Catholic Church in 2013, replacing Pope Benedict XVI, who had resigned from office.

In addition to being the first Latin American pope, Bergoglio was also the first pontiff to belong to the order of the Society of Jesus, also known as the Jesuits. He was also the first pope to address a joint session of U.S. Congress, giving a 50-minute-long speech that touched on issues including immigration, environmentalism, and the dangers of ideological extremism.

"This means that we must be especially attentive to every type of fundamentalism, whether religious or of any other kind," Pope Francis told the members of Congress in the 2015 address.

"A delicate balance is required to combat violence perpetrated in the name of a religion, an ideology or an economic system, while also safeguarding religious freedom, intellectual freedom and individual freedoms."

In February, Francis was sent to Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome due to a severe respiratory infection, prompting the Vatican to cancel multiple meetings as he received treatment.

Over the next few weeks, Francis battled double pneumonia and, for a time, required mechanical ventilation, causing many to speculate that he was going to die while at the hospital.

However, the pope showed improvement, and last month, he was released from the hospital and allowed to continue his recovery at his residence in the Vatican.

In a statement released the day he was discharged from the hospital, the pope said, "I have had the opportunity to experience the patience of the Lord, which I also see reflected in the tireless care of doctors and health workers, as well as in the care and hopes of the relatives of the sick."

"This trusting patience, anchored in the love of God that does not fail, is truly necessary in our life, especially to face the most difficult and painful situations," he continued.

Hours before he died, Pope Francis gave a traditional Easter blessing on Sunday from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in what ended up being his final public appearance.