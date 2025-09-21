Home News Dominican President Luis Abinader presides over worship at National Palace for Bible Day Pastor: 'The 3 fears for which the Word of the Lord is the most effective weapon: fear of the past, which is depression; fear of the present, which is stress; and fear of the future, which is anxiety'

In an act of great relevance for the public and spiritual life of the country, the National Palace of the Dominican Republic was the scene of a special worship in honor of the Bible, presided over by President Luis Abinader.

The event, which celebrated National Bible Day, was attended by Vice President Raquel Peña, first lady Raquel Arbaje, and prominent leaders of the Christian community.

The commemoration, established by law for Sept. 27, was brought forward due to the president's participation in the U.N. General Assembly. During the meeting, Milcíades Franjul, liaison of the Executive Branch with the churches, highlighted the importance of the Scriptures for the leadership of the country.

"The challenges they face as a nation, whether economic, social or cultural, are real, but more real is the power of God's Word to guide us toward solutions of peace, prosperity and unity," the official said.

The event, which included the reading of biblical passages and hymns, also served as a platform for a call for reflection.

Dominican Pastor Victor Tiburcio, of the Breath of Life Church located in Queens, New York, emphasized that in a world of uncertainty, the Bible is the only source of certainty and the most powerful tool against the fears that afflict society.

Tiburcio added, "The three fears for which the Word of the Lord is the most effective weapon: fear of the past, which is depression; fear of the present, which is stress; and fear of the future, which is anxiety."

The meeting reaffirmed the link between the Dominican government and faith communities, recognizing their role in promoting values and national unity. The celebration concluded with an exhortation that the Bible inspire civic practices based on justice, mercy and solidarity.

This article was originally published at CP Español