Home News As death toll from Helene tops 100, President Biden offers help and prayers

President Joe Biden offered help and prayers to victims in multiple states impacted by Hurricane Helene Sunday, as the death toll stemming from the storm officially topped 100 as people cut off in remote communities remain unaccounted for.

“Earlier I was briefed on the impacts of Hurricane Helene and our work to support ongoing response and recovery efforts. I directed @FEMA_Deanne Criswell to determine what more can be done to accelerate support to those who need it most in isolated communities,” Biden said in a statement on X Sunday night while promising to visit impacted communities.

“As soon as it will not disrupt emergency response operations, I intend to travel to impacted communities,” Biden said.

In an earlier statement on X Biden offered prayers for the victims of the hurricane while pledging that his administration will ensure that “no resource is spared” in ensuring the recovery of devastated communities.

“My Administration is in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need. As we continue to support response and recovery efforts, we will make sure that no resource is spared to ensure communities can quickly begin their road to rebuilding,” Biden said. “Jill and I are praying for those who lost loved ones from Hurricane Helene, and for those whose homes, businesses, and communities were impacted by this terrible storm.”

At least 107 people have died across six states as a result of Helene, and many of those deaths are being reported in western North Carolina. In the mountain city of Asheville, at least 30 storm related deaths have been reported, The Associated Press said.

The Christian Post reported Sunday that Christian organizations such as Samaritan's Purse and The Salvation Army have swiftly mobilized to deliver critical disaster relief across the southeastern United States.

In the Swannanoa area of Buncombe County in North Carolina, SKYline News quoted law enforcement officials stating that approximately 100 bodies have been found in the area, including some that were in trees.

“One officer, that wants to remain anonymous, said, ‘Some of the bodies were found in the trees,’” the news outlet said. “Another law enforcement officer said, ‘The morgue is full. The bodies will be stored in a trailer for now.’”

A release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation urged people to avoid travel to the western parts of the state because about 390 roads, including areas along Interstate 40 and dozens of highways in the foothills and mountains, are still closed “due to flooding, downed trees, landslides or catastrophic damage from Helene.”

“Our top priority is everyone’s safety and well-being,” said state Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins. “People should still consider roads in western North Carolina to be closed and avoid travel unless it is absolutely necessary. Priority must be given to all the emergency responders, utility and transportation crews, and others who are working hard to help with what will be a lengthy response and recovery effort.”

Sam Perkins, whose parents live in the Burnsville area in a mountain community in North Carolina, revealed in a post on Facebook how he hiked 11 miles and 2,200 feet to find his parents on Saturday after he heard nothing from them for 48 hours.

“My parents live in an absolute gem of the NC mountains — the Little Switzerland, Spruce Pine, Burnsville area — halfway between Asheville and Boone. Under normal circumstances, it's pleasantly very isolated,” he said.

“Little did I know that up there, Helene has demolished roads, homes, and utility networks. **This area is completely cut off from resources in every direction. ** I tried multiple routes to drive up but had to settle on parking in Marion at the base of a closed road (Hwys 221/226) and hiking 11 miles and 2,200 feet to find my parents thankfully ok but surrounded by devastation. I have never been so relieved to see anyone ok,” Perkins continued.

He explained that the devastation he witnessed while going to find his parents was difficult to process.

“I can't tell you how many failing roads and deep mudslides I had to cross, how many fallen trees I had to take off my backpack for and navigate through. While hiking up 226A, I met multiple people trapped by devastation in both directions of the highway,” he said.

“In this part of the mountains with steep terrain rolling off the Blue Ridge Parkway, not only did water rise, it RAGED to tear up roads, earth and homes. Then, the winds (I'm certain tornados in some places) have brought down up to half the tree canopy. I'm still processing it all. I've never seen anything like it.”

Perkins estimated that it might take the NCDOT about two weeks to restore power to the area, but he could not imagine how long it would take for the road repairs.

“I cannot fathom how long it will take DOT to repair the curvy roads that hug steep mountainsides with the most amazing views,” he said. “It's just a waiting game now. If you are or you have family in the mountains, I feel for you. Know that crews are chipping away.”