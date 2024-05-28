Home News Prestonwood Baptist Church sustains damage after storms hit North Texas

Prestonwood Baptist Church has suffered damage and flooding as a result of storms that hit North Texas early Tuesday morning. The storms came days after a deadly series of tornados in the region left seven people dead, including children, over Memorial Day weekend.

In a video posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday morning, Prestonwood Senior Pastor Jack Graham explained that “our church has already been reaching out to the community all over North Texas” following the tornadoes that hit Cooke, Collin Denton counties on Saturday night.

Graham added that “our ministry partners” have been “helping people who have lost everything,” noting that he was “so grateful for the heart of this church.”

The lead pastor went on to explain that “the church building in Plano was actually hit this morning, very hard,” adding that “we’ve lost a side of the building, and we have flooding within the building.”

“It could have been much, much worse,” Graham continued. “But due to the fast, quick action of our incredible facilities teams, security, our staff, we are minimizing the damage early this morning. We’re confident that we can get this terrible mess cleaned up in good order.”

While noting that there were still storms nearby and more to arrive this week, Graham said he was “most grateful for” how much his congregation cares for Prestonwood, noting that “we’ve had call after call after call” from people offering assistance.

"We pray for people who have lost lives, their families. We are praying for people who've lost everything, obliterated by these storms. As far as the church goes, this can all be repaired,” he said. “You can blow down this wall, you can blow down the church, but the witness and the light of the Gospel continues.”

“We’ll be up and running before Sunday, God willing. And everything will be under repair. But thank you for praying, thank you for understanding, and being part of the answer, the solution to this problem.”

He added, "When storms come, I always think of the scripture Psalms 57:1, 'Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trust in you: in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge, until these calamities,' these storms, be overcome."

Over the weekend, a series of tornadoes and stormy weather hit Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas, leaving at least 19 dead, hundreds injured, and tens of thousands without electricity.

The worst of the damage was located in North Texas, according to The Associated Press, with seven confirmed deaths in Cooke County, which is near the Oklahoma border.

At a press conference held Sunday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott explained that there were approximately 100 people injured, over 200 buildings destroyed, and more than 220 additional buildings that were damaged.

“It has been a harrowing week with lives lost, property reduced to rubble, and crushed hopes and dreams of those that owned homes or small businesses, but in true Texas fashion, Texans are responding to this great tragedy with love, care, and generosity,” Abbott said.

“We have seen heroism from first responders, volunteer fire departments, law enforcement, and those that may never be known. Amidst the wreckage surrounding us here today, I am moved by the sight of the American flag that remains flapping in the wind. I am proud of our country and our state for coming together during difficult times like these.”