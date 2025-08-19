Home News Dallas Jenkins expands biblical universe with new Prime Video series ‘Joseph of Egypt’

The story of the Old Testament hero Joseph is the latest biblical epic to hit the big screen, as Prime Video has begun production on “Joseph of Egypt” from “The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins and starring Adam Hashmi.

The eight-episode limited series, written and executive produced by Craig Wright, is being filmed in New Mexico and is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and 5&2 Studios, the banner led by Jenkins.

The show recounts the Old Testament story of Joseph (Hashmi), who is betrayed by his brothers but defies expectations to rise to power in Egypt as second only to Pharaoh. When his past resurfaces, Joseph faces the ultimate test.

The cast includes Alexander Siddig (“Foundation,” “Shantaram”) as Jacob, Babak Tafti (“Succession,” “Billions”) as Simeon, Daniel Peera (“The Cleaning Lady,” “NCIS”) as Reuben, and Iris Bahr (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Svetlana”) as Leah.

Recurring cast members include: Dakota Shapiro ("The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," "Valley of the Boom") as Ashur, Tannaz Shastiri ("Hacks," "Ramy") as Eliuram, Ruben Vernier ("Monsters," "This Is Us") as Gad, Amir Malaklou ("The Old Man," "Your Friends & Neighbors") as Judah, Moran Atias ("Tyrant," "Animal Kingdom") as Bilhah, Necar Zadegan ("Mayor of Kingstown," "24") as Zilapah, Matisse Ratron-Neal ("The Night Agent," "Law & Order") as Issachar, Shani Atias ("The Pitt," "Shameless") as Rachel, and Siya Maleki ("The Bones Exist," "Kill Me") as Levi.

Wright will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner, while Jenkins is executive producing under his 5&2 Studios banner as part of his first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. That deal gave Prime Video streaming rights to the first five seasons of "The Chosen" and the upcoming unscripted series “The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls.”

Prime Video will also serve as the exclusive home for the final two seasons of "The Chosen," covering the crucifixion in season six and the resurrection in season seven.

The project marks the latest in a growing wave of biblical epics sparked by the success of “The Chosen,” the hit crowd-funded drama about the life of Jesus that has become a global streaming phenomenon.

Jenkins first announced the “Joseph” project at ChosenCon in Orlando, Florida, in September 2024, along with a series based on the Acts of the Apostles, a three-season series about Moses, "The Chosen Adventures" and "The Chosen In the Wild with Bear Grylls."

"I'm very excited to bring our 'Chosen way' to more great stories from the Bible, and it's awesome that we get to first announce it to the fans who helped get us here long before we were popular," Jenkins told the crowd while flanked by his wife, Amanda.

Jenkins has also acknowledged the challenges that come with adapting a sacred text for the big screen.

Earlier this year, he told The Christian Post that as “The Chosen” has grown in popularity, so too has scrutiny over its creative decisions. When faced with criticism, Jenkins said he always emphasizes the show’s biblical foundation while acknowledging its artistic elements.

“If I was doing things to avoid criticism or gain praise, the show would be crippled by my own neuroses,” he said. “I hope people watch with an open mind and open heart. Sometimes, what we’ve heard or assumed isn’t always accurate.”

“​​I just hope that people see that, even with some of the artistic imagination that we're doing that's not directly from Scripture, that it is imbued with Scripture, and that it is inspired by Scripture, and that it can hopefully engage you with Scripture,” he said.