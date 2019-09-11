Pro-life Congressman retires over health concerns for unborn baby: She's a 'great gift' from God

Pro-life Congressman Sean Duffy, who recently announced would be stepping down from politics as a result of complications with his unborn daughter, said he and his wife believe life is a “great gift” from God” and are "excited" for the future — regardless of challenges.

Last month, the congressman announced that he would be stepping down from his position as U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district due to complications with the couple’s daughter — their ninth child on the way.

Duffy’s wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, revealed on Monday’s episode of The View that their unborn baby could also have some “other developmental challenges” in addition to the holes in her heart.

“We just wanted to create more space in our life,” the mom-to-be said of their decision to have Duffy, 47, resign effective Sept. 23.

“You know how challenging it is to be a child inside a political family,” the author and Fox News contributor added. “We feel like there’s some things we regret and some things we missed out on, and after eight and a half years we’re tired of doing that.”

Last month, the couple revealed on Fox & Friends that the baby, due in October, will need open-heart surgery following her birth. Together, they have eight other children, ranging in age from 3 to 19.

While their new daughter on the way is “the first [baby] we’ve had with complications,” Duffy said it’s “pretty easy for us in the sense that we’re lifers.”

“We believe in life, and whatever gifts God gives us, we accept them. And this is gonna be a great gift,” he said at the time. “Yeah, it’s gonna be a little more stressful, but this little baby will have eight other siblings to wrap their loving arms around her, and we’re gonna do it as a family. We’ll figure out a different way to balance our lives.”

“This little baby couldn’t have a better, more loving home to come into,” Duffy added. “And we’re excited for her to come. And it’s gonna be easier for her, too, not to have her dad flying back and forth to Washington, D.C. … [But] I might come back to politics. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. It’s just at this time, I need to take a moment and make sure Rachel and I and this baby are healthy and doing well.”

The Republican politician announced earlier that week that he would resign from his position, explaining in a Facebook post that his choice to step down came after learning his youngest child “will need even more love, time and attention due to complications, including a heart condition.”



“Being away from home in Washington four days a week is challenging and for that reason, I have always been open to signs from God when it comes to balancing my desire to serve both my family and my country,” he wrote.

“With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now,” he added. “It is not an easy decision – because I truly love being your Congressman – but it is the right decision for my family, which is my first love and responsibility.”

Duffy, a devout Catholic, continued on to say he would “be forever grateful for and humbled by the faith and sacred trust you have put in me all these years,” and “especially grateful for the prayers said on behalf of our family.”

On Instagram, Campos-Duffy said that while her husband will continue to “fight for America in different, new and exciting ways,” their focus right now is on a “little, beautiful American girl who is yet to be born.”

“Once we bring her safely into the world and get her healthy and acclimated to our crazy, big family, we’ll see what else God has in store for us,” she said.