Pro-lifers slam Biden's promise to codify Roe v. Wade if elected

Former NFL player Benjamin Watson, President Donald Trump and several other pro-life activists have slammed Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s promise to codify Roe v. Wade into law should he win the 2020 presidential election.

Biden was asked by an audience member at an NBC News town hall in Miami, Florida, Monday what he would do to “protect women’s reproductive rights” in light of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination and likely confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The former vice president promised that he would work to “pass legislation making Roe the law of the land” should the United States Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationwide be overturned.

In response to the exchange, Watson argued that “overturning Roe/Wade would CORRECTLY return the issue to the states where the people and their state govts will decide whether to deprive ANY person of life liberty and property.” By making such a move, the Supreme Court would be “TRULY INTERPRETING RIGHTS in the reconstruction era 14th amendment instead of CREATING them.”

Actually overturning Roe/Wade would CORRECTLY return the issue to the states where the people and their state govts will decide whether to deprive ANY person of life liberty and property. Truly INTERPRETING rights in the reconstruction era 14th amendment instead of CREATING them. https://t.co/unKQJGljyc — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) October 6, 2020

Watson has become an outspoken advocate for the pro-life movement, telling attendees of the 2020 Values Voter Summit that legalized abortion is an “indictment of America.” He has produced a documentary called “Divided Hearts of America,” which examines the history of abortion in the United States.

On Tuesday morning, President Trump slammed his opponent’s position on abortion. “Joe Biden just took a more liberal position on Roe v. Wade than Elizabeth Warren at her highest. He also wants to PACK our great United States Supreme Court,” he warned.

While Biden has not explicitly said that he would add more justices to the U.S Supreme Court if Barrett is confirmed, his refusal to answer a question about court packing at last week’s presidential debate has led many to conclude that he is in favor of the proposal. The candidate was not pressed about his position on court packing at the NBC News town hall.

“Biden and Democrats just clarified that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond-which would be execution,” Trump added. The president proceeded to mention Biden’s endorsement of Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., who made comments suggesting support for late-term abortion and infanticide, before urging pro-lifers to “GET OUT & VOTE!!!”

Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life group Live Action, slammed Biden over his support for formally codifying Roe. “2363 deaths every single day, @JoeBiden, because of Roe. You support that? Each a son or a daughter. 2363 lives cut short, destroyed.”

Former Nevada Republican congressional candidate and pro-Trump podcast host Mindy Robinson argued that Biden’s statement illustrated how Democratic politicians are bought and paid for by Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the U.S.: “The Democrats never push for prevention, contraception or adoption…they only push for abortion because that’s how Planned Parenthood makes its money so that’s what they’re paying these politicians to push.”

Abortion is a hot-button issue in the 2020 presidential election. Interest groups representing both sides of the abortion debate have poured millions of dollars into the 2020 presidential election.

Planned Parenthood announced earlier this year that it would spend $45 million on behalf of Biden and other Democratic candidates running for political office. Meanwhile, the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List has committed $52 million to helping re-elect Trump, whom they describe as the “most pro-life president in history.”