Puredi Hillary who co-founded Puredi Hillary Ministries arrested for child sex abuse

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Puredi Hillary, the “well balanced man of God that everyone finds enjoyable to be around,” who co-founded Puredi Hillary Ministries, INC., also known as Shiloh Tabernacle Church in Rancho Cucamonga, California, has been arrested for child sex abuse, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced.

In a statement released last Thursday, authorities said the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at the sheriff’s office was contacted by a 14-year-old female who alleged that she was sexually abused between the ages of 9 and 12. An investigation was conducted and Hillary, 67, was identified as the suspect.

Hillary was arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center and is being held with a bail of $350,000.



Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Detective Rachel Young at the Crimes Against Children Detail.

Calls made by The Christian Post to Puredi Hillary Ministries, INC went unanswered Tuesday. The ministry also disabled its website.

Information from cached pages of the website show that the ministry was started by Hillary and his wife, Ruth, in January 2001. The church said three years before Hillary was born, God told his parents, “a military American man and [a] Japanese nurse” that “God would use him mightily.”

God also told them to name him Puredi, which means “Pure in the eyes of God.”

Hillary would go on to get saved at the age of 6, but lost his way while studying at UCLA.

“During one of his times of partying at the fraternity parties, a big electric blue hand came through the ceiling and pointed at him. One person who was with him asked him if he had seen it, to which he responded yes. That person continued to say that it seemed like God was telling him to stop using drugs,” the church said.

He would later become sick, but “no one could diagnose him. “It wasn’t until he repented that “God healed him and restored him spiritually and physically.”

After that episode in his life, he started attending a Filipino church in Los Angeles where he met his wife. They would go on to get pastoral training and receive ordination at a “well-known denomination” that was not named.

He started attending a Filipino church in LA and taught Sunday school there, the same place where he met Ruth. Both Puredi and Ruth received pastoral training and ordination in a well-known denomination.

“Both Apostle Puredi and Apostle Ruth have a burning desire for more intimacy with God and to see people get saved, delivered and experience the ABUNDANT life here on earth that Jesus promised. God continues graciously to give the apostles fresh manna as they diligently seek Him. God's GLORY is continuously seen in their lives and is ever increasing. Those around them are being touched by that glory as well,” the church said.

“Apostle Puredi's funny sense of humor, yet deep seriousness in regards to God and His word, makes him a well-balanced man of God that everyone finds enjoyable to be around. He is also considered a father by many and walks in the apostolic prophetic mantle that has a cutting edge," the church added.