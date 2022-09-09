'Faithful Christian disciple’: Christian leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British Isles, died Thursday at age 96.

Taking the throne in 1952 and being officially crowned in 1953, Elizabeth II was a notable ruler who saw major changes to the global stage, as well as the status of the United Kingdom.

Within hours of the announcement of her passing, many people from diverse religious, national and political backgrounds paid their respects to the prominent royal.

Here are five reactions from prominent Christian leaders in the United States and the U.K.

