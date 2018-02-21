'Rainbow Six Siege' Outbreak Mode Release Date, News: Update Now Live on Test Server

"Rainbow Six Siege" is delivering what could be their biggest cooperative update with "Operation Chimera," which mainly adds two new operators and the Outbreak game mode. The update will go live on test servers starting Feb. 20, two weeks before Outbreak's scheduled release for March 6.

The Outbreak mode for "Rainbow Six Siege" was believed to be coming out on the same date as the "Operation Chimera" update, as PC Games N pointed out, and it looks like Ubisoft confirmed the rumors midway through preparing for the "Rainbow Six Siege" Invitational this year.

Ubisoft Ubisoft revealed the two newest operators for "Rainbow Six: Siege," Lion and Finka,during the livestream of the Rainbow Six Invitational tournament as part of the game's Operation Chimera update.

Ubisoft confirmed that the Outbreak co-op event will be launch on the same day as "Operation Chimera's" rollout early next month. That means the new game mode will go live starting March 6 and will continue until April 3.

"Rainbow Six Siege" players on the PC, however, are getting an even earlier hands-on experience with the new Outbreak maps. "Operation Chimera" and Outbreak has been available for the PC version's Technical Test Server since Tuesday, Feb. 20, as Gamespot noted.

As a test server, the gameplay may not exactly represent the finished product. Ubisoft also pointed out that "a consistent gameplay experience is not guaranteed on the test server." That said, PC players are now trying out the new co-op zombie gameplay, which will be available for testing until March 2.

When Outbreak finally launches next month, it will be a limited-time co-op event that will have "Rainbow Six Siege" players teaming up to survive the alien zombie infested maps and scenarios. The event will include new maps, missions, and rewards, which can be won over the four weeks of the event.

The video below is a trailer for the Outbreak co-op event, which will launch on March 6 and will run until April 3.