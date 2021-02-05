Rapper DMX featured on new Christian rap song 'Prayer' Rapper DMX featured on new Christian rap song 'Prayer'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Earl Simmons, synonymously known as rapper DMX, has recorded a rap verse for a new Christian song released by evangelist Mike Servin.

The new single titled “Prayer” featuring Mike Servin, DMX and Kurtis Hoppie is reportedly from the movie soundtrack GTI. The mainstream rapper’s involvement in the faith-filled song has fans speculating on whether the professing Christian might follow in Kanye West’s footsteps and release his own gospel album.

“Prayer” kicks off with someone speaking in tongues and then the intro line begins. “Satan we’re going to tear your kingdom down,” a male singer belt’s out.

"Didn't ask God for what I wanted I wait / Until He felt like I earned it / then He gave it / Anything worth having is worth earning / the true nature of man is definitely worth learning," DMX raps on the track. "I knew from the start this life wasn't mine. That's why from the start, I put my life on the line. [inaudible] run around crying about dying / I have faith / Ima go when it's my time."

Servin became well-known after a video of him shouting about Jesus and dancing went viral. After living a life of violence, Servin came to know of Jesus as his savior through a ministry called Soldiers of the Cross in Modesto, California. He now serves as an evangelist for Soldiers of the Cross in Modesto.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

DMX has also recently been sharing the Gospel. In April of 2020, the New York native led thousands of his followers in a Bible study in hopes of calming the anxiety brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Instagram live video reached 14,000 viewers while live and then thousands more after DMX recited scriptures from Ecclesiastes' book while holding a cigarette.

“A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing,” he said in his iconic raspy voice, referencing social distancing. “A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on.”

The artist, who admittedly lost people to COVID-19, told his audience to keep the faith and believe in the will of God.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,” DMX continued. “If you try to understand why He does what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

The mainstream rapper has never shied away from sharing his Christian faith despite his sometimes vulgar music. He has recorded several songs talking about his Christianity, including “Lord Give Me a Sign” and “Damien.”

DMX has openly said in the past that he wants to become a pastor. In a video posted on Facebook in 2016, he stated that his dream of becoming a minister is slowly becoming a reality. The video showed the emcee behind a pulpit preaching about the miracle that is birthed from tragedy.

The hip-hop recording artist has had many public mishaps, from a drug overdose to various arrests, and in his sermonette, he said tragedy is what has brought him closer to God.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit