Home News Rapper Doechii thanks God after winning Grammy

During her acceptance speech at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, rapper Doechii credited God and her sobriety with helping her to achieve the success that enabled her album “Alligator Bites Never Heal” to win best rap album at this year’s awards ceremony. “I dedicated myself to sobriety, and God told me that I would be rewarded and that He would show me just how good it can get,” she recalled.

“I have to thank God, and I need to thank my beautiful mother for coaching me,” she proclaimed. After giving shout-outs to other people who worked with her on her album, Doechii concluded her acceptance speech by chanting “Praise God.”

“I put my heart and my soul into this mixtape,” she added. “I bared my life. I went through so much.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Doechii elaborated on her Christian faith in a 2023 interview with The Cut. The interview took place after she landed a supporting role in the movie “Earth Mama.” The publication asked her to discuss her “spiritual background and how it may have informed the character,” whom it characterized as “deeply religious.”

“I grew up in the church, and we were heavily religious in my household and my entire family,” she responded. “I’m from the South. So a lot of it started Baptist, and then it kind of went into a different form of Christianity. But everybody in my family has pretty much grown up Christian.”

Doechii added: “I sang a lot of Christian music and listened to a lot of gospel music and stuff like that. So I’m familiar [with]and I can relate to and encounter people who are even sometimes overly religious in a toxic way. I’ve seen people have a healthy boundary with religion as well.”

In 2020, Doechii released a song called “God,” which includes lyrics declaring, “We must come to recognize that God is an unlimited supply and that everyone has access.” The song's lyrics also say, “God does not run out of blessings” and “someone else receiving a gift from God is not one taken away from you.”

“Receiving God’s good is an act of worship and cooperating with God’s plan will manifest goodness in your life,” the song continues. “God has lots of money, God has lots of song ideas.”

The song maintains that “by listening to the Creator within, I will be led through the right path, and on this path I will find meaningful work.”

It concludes with Doechii identifying herself as “a product of the greatest artist of all time, which is God” who has access to “an unlimited supply of creative energy” as well as “an unlimited supply of lyrics, and songs and visions, and jobs, and money, and houses.” The song also claims that because God “created everybody on this planet, everybody has that same access,” which many view as a Universalist belief.