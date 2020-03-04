Ravi Zacharias asks for prayers amid 'severe pain' following back surgery

Ravi Zacharias has asked supporters to continue praying for him after he underwent back surgery, revealing he’s been experiencing “severe pain” amid a “challenging” recovery process.

In an update posted on social media, Zacharias’ wife, Margie, thanked those who prayed for her husband following his “emergency” spinal repair surgery last month. However, she revealed the healing process has been “much slower” than expected for the 73-year-old head of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries.

“Ravi is progressing in his healing, but at a much slower pace than he had expected based on his past experience (perhaps since he is 18 years older now than when he had his previous back surgery, the healing takes more time),” she wrote.

“His pain continues to be severe, especially during the night, which makes the nights very long and difficult. We are thankful that Ravi has the expertise of two pain management doctors, including his brother Ramesh, but even so it is a little bit of trial and error.”

Margie asked supporters to continue praying for her husband, “especially his nights,” adding, “This is a challenging time, and there is still a long way to go before he will be able to pick up his itinerary.”

“Thank you again for your love and caring for Ravi and our family. Your prayers and encouragement mean the world to us,” she concluded.

Zacharias underwent back surgery on Feb. 20. In an earlier update, the apologist revealed he has a history of serious back issues and had previously undergone two surgeries, the first of which resulted in 18 “good years” in which he said the Lord brought him comfort and strength.

“It’s time for a serious repair job that will take me off the road for close to eight weeks,” he shared. “The surgeon has said he will have to remove two of the screws that are loose and anchor my fractured sacrum in two places to the pelvis. That’s in lay language, but I have the best of doctors and surgeons who have loved this ministry and want to see me positioned for the distance.”

The speaker and author said he will be recovering until the beginning of April and said he anticipated “some days of pain and struggle.”

“Ezekiel asks the question, ‘Can these dead bones live?’ The answer is a resounding ‘Yes’ as God breathes new life into them,” he concluded. “The Lord has never forsaken me and He is by my side. I am a blessed man. As I recover, I will pray, read, and write.”

As a result of his surgery, Zacharias canceled several upcoming speaking engagements, including an appearance at the NRB 2020 Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, last week.

Abdu Murray, senior vice president with RZIM, attended NRB in Zacharias' absence. A former Muslim, Murray shared a message titled “Seeing the Sun Through Fog” during NRB’s opening session on Feb. 25.