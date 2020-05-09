Ravi Zacharias health update: Cancer metastasized, doctors say there’s nothing more they can do

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian apologist Ravi Zacharias has been battling a rare form of bone cancer since March and was recently informed by doctors that his cancer has spread and there’s nothing more they can do medically.

“We have just learned that while the tumor in my dad’s sacrum has been responding to the chemotherapy, the area where the cancer metastasized has actually worsened,” daughter and CEO of Zacharias International Ministries, Sarah Davis, shared with the ministry's staff on Friday.

“His oncologist informed us that this cancer is very rare in its aggression and that no options for further treatment remain. Medically speaking, they have done all they are able,” she added.

Zacharias and his wife, Margaret, were in Houston, Texas, during the duration of his treatment. According to Davis, they will be returning home to “Atlanta, where our family can be together for whatever time the Lord gives us.”

The announcement comes just a day after Zacharias shared a picture of him and his wife on Instagram to celebrate their 48th wedding anniversary. He captioned the photo, “In sickness and in health.”

“Our 48th wedding anniversary looked different than the others, but three things remain the same: our love for each other, the gift of family and friends who shower us with kindness, and the abiding faithfulness of our great God,” he wrote.

Thanks to everyone who sent greetings and words of encouragement to Margie and me on this occasion. Please keep us in your prayers as I battle cancer, and accept our heartfelt gratitude for your love and friendship."

Zacharias first revealed he had bone cancer in Facebook post back in March where he announced that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor on the sacrum, a cancer called sarcoma. The sacrum is a shield-shaped bony structure located at the base of the lumbar vertebrae and is connected to the pelvis.

"We are trusting the Lord in this, and we believe we have already seen evidence of His hand,” he said at the time.

"We received literally thousands of messages from people all over the world saying you were praying. I have every belief God directed and prompted my surgeon to his discovery of this tumor. Margie and I and our family are so grateful for your continued prayers for the journey that lies ahead.

"We are trusting the Lord for His purpose. Please do also pray that God will take away this horrific night pain, which is the most difficult part of waiting."