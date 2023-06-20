‘Real Housewives’ star shares powerful message about Jesus, finding joy in the Lord

We live in a world that encourages instant gratification, promoting must-have brands, conveniences and luxuries. Sadly, culture’s obsession with these sentiments and things can leave people with a gnawing feeling of dissatisfaction, never quenching their true desires.

In our quest for lasting contentment, we often come to the realization true joy cannot be found through and in worldly things. Eventually, people realize that it is vital that we understand Jesus wants our hearts to overflow with joy — something only He can provide.

Drawing from her experiences as a cast member on the long-running reality series, “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Lydia Mclaughlin believes we find true freedom in Christ by pursuing Biblical obedience in our lives.

“When you have this conviction inside of you where you know what you're supposed to do, even if things don't go well, or you feel like you're quote, unquote ‘failing by the world standpoint,’ you don't lose hope because you know that you were called into that situation,” McLaughlin told “The Crossmap Podcast.” “There's this overwhelming peace that you experience just knowing you are in the will of God. And I believe when we know we're doing what we're supposed to do, the results really don't matter.”

Listen to McLaughlin share her story:

In her latest book, Joyfull, a devotional for women, McLaughlin reminds readers we are most grateful when we shift our focus over to God who offers us true contentment. She has first-hand experience with this as she and her mother learned to be grateful through her mom’s recent cancer journey.

“If we actually focus on love, if we focus on God, if we fall in love with God — not his promises or what we can get from Him — but just spending time with Him, we would never think that that was too much,” McLaughlin said. “Because, if we give Him the first of our day instead of what's left over, we are now giving Him our best.”

McLauglin joins us on "The Crossmap Podcast" to talk about seeking and finding the joy God has for us. Listen as she shares what to say to people who believe that lasting joy can be found in worldly pursuits and not the things of God.

