Christian Rep. Lauren Boebert: I don't ‘give a darn about mask mandates’ because my colleagues are hypocrites

Christian Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado says she doesn’t “give a darn about mask mandates” because some of her colleagues like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats, only wear masks for “political theater.”

“Let me tell you why right now I don’t give a darn about mask mandates. Despite what the resident president in the White House says, it has always been about freedom and personal choice,” Boebert, who represents Colorado’s third district, told a group of conservative Christians at the 2021 Truth & Liberty Coalition Conference at Charis Bible College in Woodland Park on Saturday.

“I don’t give a darn about mask mandates because the people who mandate them don’t give a darn about mask mandates. I have seen Nancy Pelosi in-person break her own mandates the day she reinstitutes them. The day she reissues them. I’ve seen AOC sit on the Capitol steps in a group without social distancing, but then somebody says, ‘oh, we want to take a picture.’

“‘Oh, a picture? Great, let’s put on our masks,’” the first-term congresswoman said in a voice mimicking the famous New York congresswoman while lightly flipping her hair. “’As soon as she puts on her mask. Oh, the picture is done? Great. Let’s take it off. How you doing, girl!”

President Joe Biden’s Executive Order, Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing, requires masks and specific physical distancing requirements in federal buildings, on federal lands, on military bases, and other overseas locations, consistent with CDC guidance.

Government experts maintain that masking, even for fully vaccinated individuals, is needed as part of a multi-layer COVID-19 prevention strategy. Mask mandates, however, continue to be a contentious issue across the country.

Boebert contends that she can’t take mask mandates seriously because her colleagues in the House tend to wear masks for “political theater.”

“They don’t care about the mask mandates. They care about the optics. That’s why members of Congress are fined $500 for the first offense for not wearing their masks in the House chambers and $2,500 every time thereafter.

“Now, this might sound like they are taking this really serious at the Capitol, but it’s only in the rooms where the C-SPAN cameras are rolling. We don’t get fined anywhere else. Just where the C-SPAN cameras are rolling because this is political theater,” she said. “If these people really cared about what’s going on, they wouldn’t be punishing business owners, our children, our churches, everyone in America.

“They wouldn’t be mandating vaccines; they would allow you to make that choice between you and your doctor — one of the most trusted relationships that we have. And if they were really serious about this virus, they would have shut down the southern border and stop letting 1.5 million illegal immigrants pour in unvaccinated,” she added.

Boebert, 35, is a mother of four boys, a member of New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs and is a strong gun rights advocate. She owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, where waitresses carry firearms openly while serving customers.

She told the audience at the conference that God wants to be involved in government and they should vote out ungodly leaders.

“I don’t care what it looks like right now, the United States of America and the people here will glorify God. We will exalt Jesus as Lord. It is so refreshing to be with likeminded individuals today. I’m not always in the presence of so many people who agree with what we live by on a daily basis, but that is why I’m here,” she said.

“God wants to be involved in the affairs of government. God cares about the affairs of man and government and there are some unjust things that are taking place that God wants to make right. He holds the king’s heart in his hand and he directs it whichever way he desires. But He’s going to use His church. He’s going to use His children to infiltrate these people because we understand, the book of Isaiah says arise and shine for the glory of the Lord is upon you. It said that darkness will cover the Earth and deep darkness the people. How many of you are seeing that right now?” she asked while lamenting how people are being deceived and don’t even know it.

“You don’t even know that you’re believing a lie," she continued. "People are trading the truth for a lie. I serve in the United States House of Representatives, and I’ve been on the House floor arguing that a boy is not a girl. I have these conversations with adults.”

Christians, she said, need to be involved in government because “there are important conversations being had at tables that you need to be seated at.”

“I’ve seen it firsthand. I’ve been in meetings that I never would have expected to have an invitation to and I can tell you, they’re all searching for an answer and you have the answers because the Creator lives on the inside of you,” she added.