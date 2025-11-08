Home News Congressman introduces resolution condemning Christian persecution in Nigeria: ‘America cannot be silent’

Rep. Riley Moore, R-W.Va., has introduced a resolution condemning the violent persecution of Christians in Nigeria and calling for decisive U.S. action to hold perpetrators accountable. The move follows President Donald Trump’s recent announcement designating Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

The resolution, supported by at least 20 House Republicans, demands that the U.S. government pressure Nigerian authorities to protect Christians and end impunity for attacks by armed groups such as Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province and Fulani militants, according to a press release from Moore’s office.

Moore’s measure urges the repeal of Nigeria’s blasphemy laws, the release of prisoners jailed for religious offenses and the safe return of displaced Christians to their homes. It also calls for direct humanitarian aid to victims through faith-based and nongovernmental organizations.

“The United States must make it clear that we will not tolerate the slaughter of Christians or the persecution of anyone for their belief in Jesus Christ,” Moore said in the statement. “I want to thank President Trump for his bold and unwavering leadership in defense of Christians in Nigeria.”

Moore, who also serves on the House Appropriations Committee, said Trump had tasked him with leading efforts in Congress to address the persecution of Christians in the region. He urged bipartisan support for the resolution.

The resolution notes that more than 50,000 to 100,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria since the rise of Boko Haram in 2009.

At least 7,000 have died this year alone, averaging 35 deaths daily, and over 19,000 churches have been attacked or destroyed, the legal advocacy group ADF International said in a statement, citing a report by Open Doors.

Supporters of the resolution include Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, who called the attacks “one of the greatest moral crises of our time.” Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., said the violence is “egregious,” stating that “under President Trump’s leadership, it will end.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said the ongoing violence is “one of the most egregious violations of human rights and religious freedom so far this century.” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., called the persecution “a moral outrage,” while Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., said, “Silence in the face of this kind of persecution makes us complicit.”

The resolution follows a separate measure introduced by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., affirming Nigeria’s status as a CPC.

ADF International noted that 31 members of the House Values Action Team have also issued statements supporting the CPC designation, which is assigned by the U.S. government to nations that engage in or tolerate severe violations of religious freedom, and enables the U.S. to impose diplomatic, economic, or other penalties to pressure those governments to address the abuses.

ADF International also reported that the resolution identifies “the Nigerian Government’s failure to act in defense of Christians” as a key factor enabling the violence.

Sean Nelson, the group’s senior counsel, said the measure represents Moore’s “decisive leadership in response to the president’s clarion call …”

In northern Nigeria, 12 states continue to enforce Sharia-based blasphemy laws carrying the death penalty. Among those affected is Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a Sufi musician whose case is pending before Nigeria’s Supreme Court. Christian mother Rhoda Jatau also remains imprisoned for alleged blasphemy.

The resolution has received endorsements from more than 60 organizations, including Catholic Vote, the American Center for Law and Justice, Family Research Council, International Christian Concern and Open Doors.

Statements of support also came from leaders of Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist groups.

Kelly M. Kullberg of the American Association of Evangelicals said, “We must stop the murder and genocide of our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria.”

Nguyen Dinh Thang of Boat People SOS called for “severe sanctions against” the Nigerian government.

ICC said the resolution is a clear call to end jihadist violence. Catholic Vote stated that Moore’s action “shines a bright light on the brutal persecution of Christians in Nigeria.”

Peggy Nienaber of Faith and Liberty said that, having hosted a Nigerian delegation at a recent religious freedom conference in Washington, the group had heard “firsthand the horrors Christians daily face at the hands of Islamic terrorists.”

Jordan Sekulow of the ACLJ said, “Every day, innocent men, women, and children are being slaughtered simply because of their faith in Jesus Christ.”

Nelson added, “We applaud and proudly endorse this resolution from Representative Riley Moore as a major step forward in protecting human dignity and religious freedom in Nigeria.”