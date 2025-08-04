Home News Rep. Nancy Mace joins SC governor race, promises to 'flip tables'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announced her candidacy for South Carolina's 2026 gubernatorial election Monday and appeared to liken her political goals to Jesus chasing the moneychangers from the temple.

Mace, who is in her third term representing South Carolina's 1st Congressional District along the state's southern coast, followed her announcement with a campaign policy event in Charleston at the Citadel Military College of South Carolina, where she was the first woman to graduate from its Corps of Cadets program in 1999.

"I'm running for governor because South Carolina doesn't need another empty suit and needs a governor who will fight for you and your values," she said. "South Carolina needs a governor who will drag the truth into sunlight and flip the tables if that's what it takes."

In an X post announcing her campaign, Mace wrote, "God's not done with South Carolina and neither am I. You and me. Our mission begins now."

Mace's platform includes eliminating the state income tax, enforcing immigration laws, protecting women and children, achieving energy independence and advancing school choice, according to her campaign's website.

Though she was critical of President Donald Trump in the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mace worked on his 2016 presidential campaign and has remained one of his most outspoken supporters in Congress.

Despite the president endorsing her primary opponent in 2022, Mace endorsed him early in the 2024 GOP primary and defended him amid his indictments. She has promised to carry forward his "America First" agenda if she becomes governor.

Mace's Republican opponents in the open gubernatorial race include South Carolina's Attorney General Alan Wilson, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, state Sen. Josh Kimbrell and Rep. Ralph Norman.

Mace has been especially critical of Wilson, claiming he has shown weakness against child predators and sexual assault. In a lengthy speech on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in February, Mace cited the Bible as she accused Wilson of turning a blind eye to evidence of sexual assault against her and others.

Mace named four men, including her ex-fiancé, Patrick Bryant, who she alleged physically assaulted her, which he categorically denied to The Associated Press.

Wilson also adamantly denied Mace's accusation that he ignored sexual assault allegations, calling her "a liar who will do anything to get attention to distract from her liberal voting record," according to Fox News.

"I will fight to the finish, and I will take out South Carolina's attorney general, because he's turned a blind eye on women and on children and on the state for a lot of reasons. He might force me to do this," Mace told Fox News in a recent interview.