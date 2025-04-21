Home News Rescued Tennessee missionary Josh Sullivan breaks silence with gratitude

In his first public comments since he was rescued from his kidnappers after a deadly shootout in South Africa last Tuesday, Tennessee missionary Josh Sullivan expressed immense gratitude to God and the people who prayed for him. He is also looking forward to sharing his "miraculous story."

Sullivan, 34, was kidnapped by multiple armed men on April 10 during a sermon at his Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, South Africa. His captors demanded a ransom for his release. But on April 15, local police rescued him "miraculously unharmed" following a "high-intensity shootout" that left three of his suspected captors dead.

"I want to begin by thanking God for delivering me from what was undoubtedly the worst experience of our life. I also want to thank him for delivering me from my sin 28 years ago when I accepted Jesus Christ as my Savior," Sullivan said in his first public statement on Saturday. "Because of my personal relationship with Jesus, He gave me the peace I needed to get through."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

The South African Police Service said the deadly shootout last Tuesday happened at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, where the 34-year-old pastor was being held captive.

"As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle on the premises. The suspects inside the vehicle upon seeing law enforcement allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team," the police service announced in a statement. "The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded."

"The victim was found inside the same vehicle from which the suspects had launched their attack. Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in an excellent condition."

In his Facebook post Saturday, Sullivan gave thanks to the local police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, his wife, Meagan, and the thousands of people who prayed for his rescue.

"I am deeply grateful to the thousands of people who prayed for me while I was in captivity. It was because of these prayers that God performed a miracle a few nights ago. I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the South African Police Department, HAWKS, FBI, DSS special agents, and my dear friend, Jeremy Hall, whose efforts were instrumental in locating me," he wrote.

"I am especially thankful for my wife, Meagan, whose strength, and resilience made her the strongest woman in the world last week. As we begin the difficult process of healing and moving forward, we kindly ask for privacy during this time. I have a miraculous story to share, and I look forward to telling it when the time is right," he added.

Sullivan's kidnapping triggered a global prayer rally starting with his home church, Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee, led by Pastor Tom Hatley.

Last Wednesday, after his rescue, church secretary Heather Shirley celebrated his release and told The Christian Post that the congregation is looking forward to his testimony.

"We prefer to get it firsthand, you know. Everything's more correct if you're getting it [firsthand]. We want to let Josh tell the whole story as he wants to or give us something to give to our people so that they understand exactly how he felt," Shirley told CP when asked about the deadly shootout.

"I don't think any of us can understand how he felt in that situation. I mean, there had to just be a hedge of protection around him, provided by God, that's the only explanation for it."