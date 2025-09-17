Home News Israeli researchers develop computer tool to study Dead Sea Scrolls

Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University’s School of Science have developed a computer tool that could facilitate the complex study of the ancient Dead Sea Scrolls. The 2,000-year-old scrolls were written in Hebrew and were first discovered by chance in 1947 in caves close to the Dead Sea.

“Scholars have been studying the Dead Sea Scrolls for 70 years,” Prof. Nachum Dershowitz, one of the researchers behind the new computer tool, said in an interview with The Times of Israel.

“One of the great unsolved challenges has been comparing and matching handwriting across different fragments or scrolls. This remains one of the field’s giant questions,” he explained.

The innovative computer application integrates multispectral imaging with conventional computer vision methods. This cutting-edge system is designed to facilitate more accurate analysis of ancient texts and comparison of handwriting. While still in its initial development phase, the researchers are optimistic that the technology will eventually improve the understanding of the Dead Sea Scrolls.

Experts have estimated that the scrolls constitute thousands of fragments from around 950 different manuscripts, which are carefully protected by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). Due to their fragility, researchers have only limited access to ancient artifacts.

“In the 1950s, a skilled photographer at the Rockefeller Museum, where the scrolls were then kept, documented them extensively,” Dershowitz revealed. “In recent years, the Israel Antiquities Authority has also been photographing the scrolls."

In order to preserve the ancient artifacts, the IAA currently utilizes multispectral imaging, which reveals details at various wavelengths of light. These tiny details are invisible to the naked eye, but the computerized technology can map and measure what is captured.

“Conservators place each fragment on a black stone platter and photograph it,” Dershowitz explained. “The image shows not only the fragment, but also the background, a measuring ruler, a label, and — if the scroll is in poor condition — strips of Japanese rice paper holding it together."

Dershowitz and his assistant Kurar-Barakat decided to develop a computer tool that focuses both on the parchment and the writing in every fragment.

“Multispectral images reveal more than just color,” Dershowitz said. “Light reflects differently depending on the material — ink, parchment, background — and the computer can use those reflections, rather than color alone, to identify each element."

He revealed that the project has already been successfully tested on some 20 ancient fragments.

“It will take time,” Dershowitz said. “With the Dead Sea Scrolls, even reading just one more letter is good."

The Dead Sea Scrolls have been shrouded in mystery since their discovery in 1947. Scholars have dated the ancient Hebrew texts between the fourth and second centuries BCE. However, new AI-based technology indicated in June that the Dead Sea Scrolls could be even older.

Last month, Israeli archeologists from Tel Aviv University and Ariel University discovered an “extremely rare” ancient Aramaic inscription in a Dead Sea cave.

“This inscription is extremely rare,” Dr. Asaf Gayer of the Department of Land of Israel Studies and Archaeology at Ariel University told The Times of Israel.

“Written material from this period is, in general, very rare. Of course, there are the Dead Sea Scrolls, but other than that, most of the inscriptions we have amount to a single name or word. We have only one additional site in the Judean Desert with some graffiti where we can actually read some content. An inscription of four lines with content is almost unheard of,” he added.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.