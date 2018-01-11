'Rick and Morty' Season 4 May Be Released In 2019, Writer Says

Facebook/RickandMorty Promo image for 'Ricky and Morty'

Its been months since the final episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 has been aired, that is why fans are wondering when Adult Swim will follow it up with season 4.

But based on the answer of writer-producer Ryan Ridley, the popular animated series may not be back for a long time.

"As far as I know, no one's working on the show, and I'm certainly not, so I don't know what's going on. I haven't heard anything," Ridley stated in an interview with The Detroit Cast.

He also mentioned that since it took more than a year before they released the third season of "Rick & Morty." This means that it might also take that much time before the next installment comes out.

Yet even the writer could not understand why series creators Justin Roiland, Dan Harmon, and the network could not come up with a new series faster for the sake of their viewers. "They really take their time. I never understood why everybody - all parties, Dan, Justin, and Adult Swim - didn't get their s**t together, and make the show fast. I just don't get it. It doesn't make any sense to me. I'm sure they all have their reasons," he also said.

In a separate interview with Harmon on Entertainment Weekly, the series co-creator mentioned that they will try to come up with more than 10 episodes for season 4 even if they failed to do it in the previous season. "The nice healthy way to approach this is I want to prove it with the first 10 of season 4 — prove it to ourselves, to production, to the network — that it's so easy that we'll earn additional episodes," he also said.

Adult Swim is expected to break its silence about their plans for the fourth season of "Rick and Morty" in the coming days.