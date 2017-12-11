'Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality' Confirmed for PSVR

(Photo: Adult Swim) An image from "Rick and Morty."

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" is finally coming to the PlayStation VR (PSVR).

The virtual reality game based on the hit Adult Swim animated series was initially released for the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift last April, much to the disappointment of PSVR owners.

Thankfully, things are about to change with "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" confirmed for the said platform for next year. The announcement was made during the 2017 PlayStation Experience (PSX) event.

Adult Swim Games, Owlchemy Labs and Other Ocean are yet to be more specific than the 2018 release, so fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for more details.

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" gives players the chance to hang out with 3D versions of the dimension-traveling grandfather and grandson at the comfort of their homes. The official description reads:

Rick and Morty have teleported into your living room for a cutting-edge VR adventure from Adult Swim Games and Owlchemy Labs (Job Simulator). Play as a Morty clone as you explore Rick's garage, the Smith household, and alien worlds. Experience life as a clone of Morty and all the trauma that comes with it. Step through portals to strange worlds, help Rick with his bizarre experiments, and use your hands in VR to pick up and play in an interaction-filled 3D Rick-ality. Follow Rick's directions (or don't!) to solve puzzles and complete missions in this fully voice acted adventure.

"Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" will basically allow gamers to "probe, prod, throw and smash iconic items like the Plumbus" and teleport and literally walk through portals and "real fake doors."

For the ultimate "Rick and Morty" experience, players who watch the show should prepare themselves for Rick's rants and grumbles that will make them question their own self worth.

Thankfully, they can also "smack Rick in the face" in "Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality" so it would not be all that bad.