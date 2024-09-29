Home News Rick Warren lists 10 action steps through the book of Acts to help church leaders ‘finish their race’ ‘There's a direct connection between prayer and power’

INCHEON, South Korea — In his 54th year in ministry, Rick Warren, founder of Saddleback Church, declared at the Fourth Lausanne Congress on World Evangelization that he would spend the next 10 years of his life continuing to help church leaders “finish their race” and fulfill the Great Commission in their lifetime.

Following an in-depth group discussion with delegates at Lausanne 4 earlier last week in which he detailed how pastors and church leaders can witness the exponential growth of believers like that seen by the first century Church simply by modeling Jesus, he shared with the thousands of delegates on Saturday 10 action steps from Acts Chapters 1 and 2 to evangelize the lost.

Warren, who attended his first Lausanne when he was 20 years old, told those younger than 40 to look to those around them who are 40 and older because they’re going to need those individuals with experience to help them as “mentors, models, partners and friends” in order to finish their God-given assignments.

Here’s the list of the 10 action steps Warren shared at Lausanne 4: