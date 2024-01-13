Home Entertainment Child star Ricky Schroder creates 'Patriot PBS' to counter Hollywood narratives

To challenge the prevailing narratives in mainstream media, Golden Globe Award winner Ricky Schroder has launched an initiative to honor American values by focusing on the lives and stories of veterans, active soldiers, their families and first responders.

Schroder, an actor, writer and director, recently founded the Reel American Heroes Foundation (RAHF) in response to what he sees as the lack of conservative values in the media.

"We're a nonprofit whose mission is to tell stories, stories that entertain us, inspire us and educate us about why America is a uniquely great nation. So why is she great? Well, it's because of the people, real American heroes, past, present and future who embody the values and the principles which build this great nation," the 53-year-old said.

"Here's the plan. We're going to build a sort of 'Patriot PBS,' an army of storytellers to counteract much of the negative program coming from Hollywood these days. Our money, our stories, our legacies," he said. "Folks, never has the need been greater for a constructive vision for our collective futures. Storytelling is at the root of our shared history. I know together we can build a foundation that will inspire the world through storytelling."

According to RAHF's website, the nonprofit comprises creatives with over 100 years of collective experience in writing, producing and directing films, documentaries, television series and public service announcements. They seek to "strengthen our nation and better our communities nationwide."

RAHF has also established the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), which is dedicated to creating a safer and more responsible digital environment, particularly for younger audiences. The council aims to balance "freedom of choice and the protection of vulnerable populations, fostering a more informed and responsible digital society."

RAHF and CPR are actively involved in producing documentaries that highlight the impact of pornography on both adults and children, notes the website. They are also engaging with lawmakers to advocate for raising the age limit for accessing adult content.

According to RAHF, these efforts are part of a broader initiative to remind society of the "foundational values of the country."

Schroder, who won a Golden Globe Award as a child actor for his role in 1979's "The Champ," is best known for his roles in "Silver Spoons," "Lonesome Dove," "Scrubs" and "24." His work also extends to documenting the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, leading to series like "The Fighting Season."

In recent years, Schroder has become increasingly outspoken about his political views, including expressing strong opposition to COVID-19 government mandates and vaccine policies.

In February 2022, the actor posted a video on his Instagram account urging U.S. truckers to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Washington D.C. and state capitals.

"There will be no peace and there will be no justice" unless "these people" are "held accountable," he said at the time.

Schroder's launch of RAHF adds to the increasing number of filmmakers and TV producers developing alternative content to the predominantly left-leaning productions of Hollywood.

Last month, the streaming platform Great American Pure Flix, which aims to put "God, family and country first," released "My Christmas Hero," which stars Candace Cameron Bure and pays tribute to the military.

Similarly, Daily Wire recently launched Bentkey, an app featuring children's shows that seek to give parents an alternative to streaming services like Disney+, which co-founder Jeremy Boreing said "pushes all the worst excesses of the woke Left."

Comedian Rob Schneider, who recently converted to Catholicism, shared with The Christian Post how the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in part drew him to the love, compassion and peace that define Christianity.

"Jesus has always been there in my life; it was just me running away. But He never ran away. He was always there. So it was just acknowledging it and also realizing there was so much evil that was happening during the COVID and the tyranny that was forcing people to do things against their will. It really did come to a head for me. You had to acknowledge that there is some sort of organized evil. And the opposite of that was much stronger, which is Jesus and God."

Schneider recently lent his voice to Bentkey's new animated series "Chip Chilla"

and told CP he sees the U.S. as an experiment in freedom and liberty that requires vigilance to maintain.

"There is a threat to liberty," he said. "The Founding Fathers, who founded this nation under God, were very astute in saying that this freedom requires eternal vigilance. I don't think our country has been extremely vigilant, either. We've been very lax. I think it's going to take some leaders with some backbone, not just worried about getting reelected, to stand up to this tyranny and to stand up against what I can't describe in any other way but evil."