Home Entertainment Rob Schneider discusses what his newfound faith in Christ means for his Hollywood career

Since emerging on the comedy landscape several decades ago, Rob Schneider has become a household name, often associated with an absurdist and raunchy brand of humor, from "Hot Chick" to "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo."

But since converting to Catholicism, an announcement the "Saturday Night Live" alum made on his 60th birthday in October, Schneider feels called to leave behind the type of comedy he has performed in the past — and he doesn't care what Hollywood thinks about that decision.

"I know I can't do the same stuff I used to do," Schneider told The Christian Post. "Not because I have anything against what I did; I did what I did, and I felt fine about it at the time. I'm not going to judge myself. But I won't do the same stuff I've done. I don't know what I'm going to do. … I want to come to it from a place of faith, a place of something good in my heart."

"I don't know if I can tell dirty jokes anymore," he added. "I don't know if I can. I don't know if I'm going to. I have an act I'm doing now; I don't know if I'll do it again next year. Just some of the bad words, I go, 'Maybe I don't want to say those words anymore.' I don't know. I also think it's important to not only talk to the converted but to bring people in, and the best form is to show by example. People talk all the time; that doesn't mean anything. So I hope that me standing up for what I believe in — God, family country — I'm OK with whatever comes my way, positive or negative. When you have faith, nothing can really rock you."

In an Oct. 31 announcement on X, the storied comedian said that he converted to Catholicism. His post declared, "I am the luckiest man in the world" and featured shout-outs to his wife, Patricia, and their three daughters, Elle, Miranda and Madeleine.

"At last it is forgiveness itself that is the gift that we give ourselves because it frees us as Christ intends for all of us to be free. For His gift of ultimate and unlimited forgiveness is indeed the gift for all humanity," Schneider concluded his post at the time.

Schneider acknowledged that his newfound faith might come at a cost when it comes to his Hollywood career — but it's a risk he's willing to take.

"I don't feel a part of Hollywood," he told CP. "I don't feel any obligation to Hollywood whatsoever. I don't feel like I'm from Hollywood. I'm just an actor and made my living for a long time there. I feel no sense of loyalty or disloyalty to Hollywood. Let them do whatever they want. I don't feel the same fear that they feel.

"I'm not speaking for all of Hollywood, but what I noticed is that there's a fearfulness to speak the truth and to talk about what people believe in and what they want," he continued. "I think a lot of it is self-motivated and protecting themselves. You're always going to be missing something if you're led by fear."

Schneider is now promoting "Daddy Daughter Trip," a heartwarming family movie he stars in with his daughter, Miranda. His wife, Patricia, co-wrote the film with his best friend, comedian Jamie Lissow. The film also stars John Cleese, Jackie Sandler, Mónica Huarte and others.

The family-friendly comedy follows Larry Bublé, an ambitious yet broke inventor struggling to keep his family eating and sleeping indoors. When he promises his 8-year-old daughter the spring break vacation of a lifetime, he is forced to get more inventive than ever before.

"I wanted to make a movie that finally, my wife would let my kids see," Schneider said. "This is the first one. And I wanted to make a movie that makes people feel good ... and makes you laugh, makes you think and makes you feel like you're watching a real family, and it is a real family."

The actor said that through comedy, what he does best, he wanted to highlight the importance of spending time with one's children, no matter how busy life might be.

"No matter how much money or who you have, whether it's little to no money, it's time [kids want], they want to do stuff. Childhood flies by no matter what; it's just zooming by. And you need to spend time. … It is the most special time in life," he said.

Next, Schneider wants to make a film based on a true story that explores a woman's journey to prove that the Shroud of Turin's carbon dating was flawed.

The film is "really about the love of Jesus Christ," he said, adding: "It's very difficult to make an expensive independent movie. And I've been trying for a few years to put it together and we're getting closer."

It's the love of Christ, Schneider said, that has transformed his outlook on life. He emphasized the power of love, forgiveness and loving one's enemies — a countercultural message in the face of cancel culture and what he sees as tyrannical government overreach in response to COVID-19.

"Jesus has always been there in my life; it was just me running away. But He never ran away. He was always there. So it was just acknowledging it and also realizing there was so much evil that was happening during the COVID and the tyranny that was forcing people to do things against their will. It really did come to a head for me. You had to acknowledge that there is some sort of organized evil. And the opposite of that was much stronger, which is Jesus and God."

"I think if you get to the core of Christianity, it's about love," he added. "That's it, love. Love your neighbor, love your enemy, love your neighbor as thyself. It's a beautiful way to go through life; it's a more peaceful way. And what better way to raise children? You see the countries that don't have that, and it's a cold or darker place. You see other beliefs where it's not about loving your enemy but killing your enemy. And you realize that Christianity is the true faith."

Schneider regularly addresses hot-button issues on his social media pages and expressed concern about people being misled and used for hidden agendas. He urged Christians to hold onto their faith and be courageous during these challenging times.

He sees the U.S. as an experiment in freedom and liberty that requires vigilance to maintain.

"There is a threat to liberty," he said. "The Founding Fathers, who founded this nation under God, were very astute in saying that this freedom requires eternal vigilance. I don't think our country has been extremely vigilant, either. We've been very lax. I think it's going to take some leaders with some backbone, not just worried about getting reelected, to stand up to this tyranny and to stand up against what I can't describe in any other way but evil."

Christians, he said, should be "buoyed" and "fortified" by the reality that Christianity is "under attack," adding: "It means there must be something to it."

"There is a real storm brewing," he warned. "Jesus already won. This is a mop-up mission, but it will be a mission. You need to fortify yourself and protect yourself, protect your family with faith and also be prepared. There's a cultural war that's happening, whether that cultural war turns into spiritual warfare or an actual war — and there is war in some parts of the world. It's time to get closer to God and to heed the words and be strengthened by it, not weakened, not fearful."

"Daddy Daughter Trip" will be available to own on DVD and digital on Dec. 5. Check out the trailer for the film here.