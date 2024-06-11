Home News Rodeo star Spencer Wright, wife share grief and tributes after tragic loss of 3-year-old son

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie, are mourning the loss of their 3-year-old son, Levi, who succumbed to his injuries following a tragic accident last month.

The tragedy unfolded when the toddler drove his toy tractor into a creek in Utah and was taken a mile downstream by the currents. He was subsequently recovered and transported to a hospital where he received treatment for two weeks.

Although he regained consciousness and doctors were monitoring his brain activity and had planned to remove his intubation, he did not survive.

In his obituary, Spencer and Kallie wrote: "Levi was exceptionally thoughtful and considerate for his age. He was constantly thinking of others. His heart was pure, tender and oversized. Levi loved his big sister, Steeley, and playing with her was one of his greatest joys. They were instant best friends. The verdict was still partially out on his baby brother, Brae, but Levi often asked to 'hold baby.' Levi was a die hard Grandma’s boy, always asking to go to Gamma’s house."

Levi also enjoyed attending church with his grandmother and was involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and smart for his age, the couple added.

“Levi had mastered his colors, counting to [seven] and early heavy equipment operation as Dad’s right hand man. His Dad was who he looked up to most; he wanted to be just like him and was well on his way,” the obit continued.

“He had a passion for tractors, excavators, skid steers and all heavy equipment, even his music choice followed suit-he was always asking to play Big Green Tractor and The Excavator Song.

“Like many 3-year-old boys, he had a growing love for dinosaurs. He recently convinced himself he was a TRex and had begun roaring at people when he was too shy to speak to them. He was rarely seen without his cowboy hat and boots. He had just acquired his own horse and was beginning to enjoy family horse rides.”

In a June 6 Facebook post, Kallie shared her feelings of grief and loss.

I'm writing this at 3 a.m., because per-usual my mind is running wild. I'd like to share something vulnerable and hard. Unless you've been to my place it's hard to paint a picture of how something like this can happen. There is a creek that runs through our 24 acre property and separates our house from Grandma and Grandpa's, through that creek is a road made of concrete. Water only runs through for a short time during the year and can change over night. Levi did not do anything he hasn't done before, but this time the water was at its peak & strong enough to push his tractor off the road into the creek as he drove through. He asked me to ride his tractor and I explained that grandma wasn't home, he shouldn't drive through the creek or the road and just to ride around the house. As he drove off, I ran back in the house. That's a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life. In that moment, he was my responsibility alone. Whether I went back to check on my sleeping baby, swap the laundry, wash a bottle or put away lunch, I honestly don't know. Whatever it was, wasn't more important than following him that day. Although I'm a firm believer that our stories are written long before we reach this earth & that our Lord will take us when he's ready, I will lose sleep over this for eternity but with this I know 3 things to be true. 1. I am not a perfect mom but I am a good mom. 2. My little boy loved me with all he had. 3. Never say never because it only takes seconds and it can happen to you too. I pray anyone who judges me or has hurtful words to say never finds themself on the receiving end of a nightmare like this.

Levi is survived by his parents; grandparents, Bill and Evelyn Wright and Brent and Connie Wonnacott; siblings Steeley and Brae, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

“Levi’s family would like to extend a warm thank you to the volunteers and first responders that participated in his search and rescue as well as the attentive and compassionate staff at Primary Children’s Hospital,” the obit added.

The family also announced that the funeral plans will not be made public.