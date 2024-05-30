Home News Rodeo star Spencer Wright seeks prayers as son fights for his life in hospital

Rodeo star Spencer Wright and his wife, Kallie Wright, are asking for prayers after they found their 3-year-old son Levi Wright unconscious in a creek. Their son has since regained consciousness but remains in critical condition.

According to reports, the couple were making end-of-life preparations for their toddler after he drove his toy tractor into a creek in Utah and was taken a mile downstream by the currents.

While they originally planned to stop treatment for their son, another doctor began to care for their son and began waking up last week.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"LEVI WOKE UP!" Kallie Wright wrote in a Facebook post on May 24. "I am shook. We don't know much, but the doctor said it was OK for me to get excited about that, and I AM! My baby is so tough!"

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, Kallie Wright provided an update on her son's condition, saying that, "Levi is getting another 24 hour EEG which monitors brain wave activity now & he has another MRI scheduled Friday."

"Our goal this week is to extubate him (remove his breathing tube) and see if he will tolerate breathing on his own! One step at a time. Thank you for your continued prayers, support & love sent our way," she wrote.

On May 22, a family friend shared that while Levi was "without oxygen too long and there is no coming back from that," stating that they "feel strongly that his spirit is no longer with us."

The Wrights haven't shied away from publicly sharing their continued need for prayers for their son's recovery.

"This is an experience, I pray deep in my soul you never have to know the way I am beginning to. This is a roller coaster that you go on unwillingly & blindfolded, you do not know what's coming next. You just get to wait & ride it out. We are taking it day by day," Kallie Wright wrote in a Facebook post Sunday.

"The term 'Brain Injury' is very broad. There are ranges and different severities. No two brain injuries are alike, even if the accident is similar. No two brains recover or don't recover the same. There is a lot Medical Professionals don't know, but what they do tell you is based off legitimate medical literature & history."

Kallie Wright expressed gratitude to the doctors, saying they were "nothing short of outstanding" and that they "provided us the most precious gift of time."

"Whether that is time to see if God provides a miracle to us or whether it's time for us to research, learn and process this all in order to make the most informed decisions," Kallie Wright wrote.

"Every decision that Levi's Dad and I will make will be made based on what, we the two people who know him best believe he would want. In all this, he comes first. We are exploring the therapies that have been mentioned, engaging with those we feel can be of support for us & getting as many professional eyes on this as possible," she added.

"We still just need the prayers. We will need them for years to come as I fear we haven't even reached the hardest part of this."

Family friend and spokesperson Mindy Sue Clark said in a statement last week that she is "in awe of God's work, and how tough Levi is," adding that the child waking up is "nothing short of miracles."

Levi Wright showed promising improvement in his health during a FaceTime call with his sister, Steeley, before waking up from his unconscious state.

"Steeley started telling Levi how she was hoping he'd get better and couldn't wait for him to come home," Clark wrote. "Spencer was watching the EEG monitor and noticed, when Steeley would talk to him, there would be activity on the monitor, so he recorded it."

When Levi Wright did wake up, he has since made faster improvements in his health and wellbeing than health care providers would have expected.

"Don't give up on my boy just yet, we switched staff this morning and our doctor was a little taken back by her exam as they came in the room to end care," the Wrights wrote days before their son woke up.

"She felt strongly that we needed to give him more time, now this doesn't mean that in 12 hours we won't be right back in the same position with him in my arms preparing for goodbye but it does mean we have time for a miracle."

Spencer Wright, son of ProRodeo Hall of Famer Bill Wright, was ranked 35th in the world in 2023 by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

"The entire ProRodeo community's heart aches for the Wright family. We will continue to hold them in our thoughts and prayers," PRCA CEO Tom Glause said in a statement.