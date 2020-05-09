Roma Downey launches new devotional channel on YouTube

Filmmaker and actress Roma Downey has launched a new YouTube channel ahead of Mother’s Day.

“A Moment of Light with Roma Downey” is the name of her new YouTube channel that offers free devotional videos featuring scenic shots of nature and voice-overs spoken by “The Bible Series” co-producer.

“Really, it came about as an extension of my personal Instagram. I am so fortunate to live near the ocean, and I have always felt so connected to God in nature. As I was posting sunrises and sunsets with daily reflections and scripture, I quickly saw that people responded well to these posts,” Downey told LightWorkers, which she partnered with to create videos for the channel.

“On ‘Touched By An Angel’ Della Reese and I always prayed before the angel revelation scene, we prayed that God would use us to touch people’s hearts and remind them that God loves them. I do the same here before writing these devotionals. I pray that His spirit will use them to touch hearts and bring comfort and encouragement to those who may need it.” she said.

Downey said she hopes her videos will serve as a reminder to stop, “take a moment to breathe into nature, and to give thanks, making us aware of God’s presence.”

She revealed that the process of creating the devotional videos always begins with prayer but the inspiration varies.

“I pray, and then a theme arises that I want to expand upon; whether it’s speaking to loneliness or feelings of worthlessness, I imagine one person who is feeling these emotions and I write for them. Other times I am inspired by my team. Sometimes they share with me the beautiful nature footage they filmed, and the visual imagery inspires the theme!” she said.

Along with the devotionals, Downey also recently announced that she is producing a film adaptation of the bestselling allegorical novel Redeeming Love.