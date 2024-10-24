Home News Ron DeSantis denounces Florida’s pro-marijuana Amendment 3, says it will create ‘big weed cartel’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has denounced a proposed state amendment that would legalize marijuana, describing the out-of-state business support for it as a “big weed cartel.”

In November, Florida will consider Amendment 3, a state constitutional amendment that, if supported by at least 60% of voters, would allow adults to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday morning, DeSantis argued that pro-amendment forces have misled voters on the measure, as it's backed by a major cannabis company.

DeSantis noted that, contrary to the claims of some, marijuana is legal in the state for medicinal purposes and no one is currently imprisoned in Florida over smoking cannabis.

According to DeSantis, a “big weed cartel” is behind the measure, and many people looking to grow marijuana at home would actually find themselves penalized if the amendment passes.

“You are not allowed to grow your own weed in your backyard and use it,” said DeSantis, describing the proposal. “You could only buy and utilize weed if you purchase it from the big weed cartel that they create in this constitutional amendment.”

“They take the incumbent companies, they get the special privileges to be able to produce and sell all of that marijuana, but you don’t get to. If you wanted to grow it on your own, you would not be able to.”

Sponsored by the advocacy group Smart & Safe Florida, Amendment 3 would allow “Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers, and other entities” to “acquire, cultivate, process, manufacture, sell, and distribute marijuana products and marijuana accessories to adults for personal use.”

“Nothing in this amendment prohibits the Legislature from enacting laws that are consistent with this amendment,” the amendment claims. “The legislature may provide for the licensure of entities that are not Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers to acquire, cultivate, possess, process, transfer, transport, sell, and distribute marijuana products and marijuana accessories for personal use by adults.”

The editorial board of The Palm Beach Post has expressed their support for the measure, arguing that the amendment “would be a start for the state to finally address the ongoing health and legal issues surrounding cannabis.”

“Despite the psychological concerns and punitive laws against it, weed has long enjoyed widespread use. The Post recommends voters face this reality,” stated the editors.

However, The Palm Beach Post editors conceded that “marijuana is not harmless; it is seen by many authorities as a gateway drug, and states that have legalized cannabis have seen upticks in car accidents.”

“Amendment 3 was born out of frustration. The governor and state lawmakers have dragged their feet in addressing concerns raised by marijuana use, and enough registered voters got tired of it,” they claimed.

“The onus of grappling with weed's ills shouldn't fall solely on anxious parents, overworked law enforcement, and underfunded mental health services. For too long in Florida, it has. We need to deal with it.”

DeSantis, who was joined by his wife, first lady of Florida Casey DeSantis, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and Hardee County Sheriff Vent Crawford, said if passed, Amendment 3 will “forever change the culture of Florida” in a negative way.

The governor also expressed dismay that the state Supreme Court allowed Amendment 3 to be worded in a way that he said is misleading to voters.

“The summary does not give you what you need. You really got to read the whole thing,” DeSantis said.