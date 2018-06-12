Rose McGowan Defends Asia Argento Over Anthony Bourdain's Death

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image is Italian actress Asia Argento

Rose McGowan released an open letter to defend her friend Asia Argento from those who blamed her for Anthony Bourdain's suicide.

In the open letter published by Time Monday, the actress praised Argento from being an exceptional woman and a brave survivor. She also lauded her for standing up against a "monster rapist." However, she claimed that the Italian actress, singer, and activist now has another hurdle to fight after her boyfriend Bourdain committed suicide on June 8.

McGowan shared her observation about the couple's relationship. She claimed that the two looked very happy together, and the late food and travel show host had been Argento's rock last year after she came out as one of Weinstein's victims.

The actress also revealed that while Argento received professional help to deal with the emotional pain that she was having last year due to the sexual misconduct case, Bourdain became consumed by his depression. She also reiterated that it was the celebrity chef's decision to end his life, not hers. That is why she should not be blamed for his choice to end his life.

Also, McGowan wrote that the couple opted to have a non-traditional relationship when they were together.

"Anthony and Asia had a free relationship, they loved without borders of traditional relationships, and they established the parameters of their relationship early on," the actress wrote. "Asia is a free bird, and so was Anthony. Was. Such a terrible word to write. I've heard from many that the past two years they were together were some of his happiest and that should give us all solace," she went on to say.

The "Charmed" alum also mentioned that Bourdain actually reached out for help professionally before he committed suicide, but he chose not to take his doctor's advice. However, she appealed that Argento should not be in the receiving end of the blame for his decision.

"Do NOT do the sexist thing and burn a woman on the pyre of misplaced blame. Anthony's internal war was his war, but now she's been left on the battlefield to take the bullets. It is in no way fair or acceptable to blame her or anyone else, not even Anthony," she also said.

The actress also urged everyone to learn more about depression, mental illness, and suicide before they judge those who survived the same ordeal. She ended her letter with a note for those who are considering to commit suicide to reach out because all lives matter.

Meanwhile, Bourdain's ex-wife Ottavia Busio broke her silence about his passing by posting a photo of their 11-year-old daughter Ariane wearing a pair of boots that he bought for her during a concert. She added a touching caption, saying: "Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, where you are."

The former couple ended their nine-year marriage in 2016, but they chose to remain close friends ever since for the sake of their only child.