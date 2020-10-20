Rush Limbaugh clinging to ‘personal relationship with Jesus’ after sharing stage 4 cancer update Rush Limbaugh clinging to ‘personal relationship with Jesus’ after sharing stage 4 cancer update

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Popular conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh declared that he is clinging to his faith in Jesus despite a new health update revealing his cancer is progressing.

“I have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” Limbaugh said on his radio program Monday. “It is of immense value, strength, confidence. That’s why I’m able to remain fully committed to the idea that what is supposed to happen will happen when it’s meant to.”

The iconic political commentator thanked everyone who has sent forth prayers and well wishes. He called the support “a series of blessings.”

“There is some comfort in knowing that some things are not in our hands, there’s a lot of fear associated with that, too, but there’s some comfort. It’s helpful to be able to trust and believe in a higher plan,” added Limbaugh, who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the State of the Union in February.

Really quite remarkable to hear @rushlimbaugh discussing his cancer setback and yet pointing out all of his blessings, "it's just a series of blessings." pic.twitter.com/CZg4V5YmAE — Heather Champion ™? (@winningatmylife) October 19, 2020

The 69-year-old first revealed in February that he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Limbaugh admitted that at the time of his diagnosis he had “zero symptoms” and while he is still not in much pain, he has accepted that his recent scans revealed “some progression of cancer.”

“The scans did show some progression of cancer,” he said. “Prior to that, the scans had shown that we had rendered the cancer dormant — that’s my phrase for it. We had stopped the growth. It had been reduced, and it had become manageable.”

He added, “It’s always the reality, and the knowledge, that that can change and it can come back because it is cancer. It outsmarts pretty much everything you throw at it. And this, of course, this is stage 4 lung cancer.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Limbaugh went on to say that his physician has since “tweaked” his chemotherapy treatment “in hopes of keeping additional progression at bay for as long as possible.”

He is keeping the hope that the growth can be reduced again.

“If it happened once, it can happen again,” the Missouri native declared.

While sharing the update with his millions of listeners, Limbaugh emotionally said, “It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over.”

“We all know we’re going to die at some point,” he added. “When you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit