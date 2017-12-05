'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot: Will Selena Gomez Star In The New Show?

REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK Singer-actress Selena Gomez is rumored to portray the lead role in the upcoming reboot of 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' on Netflix.

After the news broke out about the reboot of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" on Netflix, fans reportedly want to see Selena Gomez portray the show's titular role.

Seventeen reported that several fans believed that there is a chance to see the singer-actress portray the role of the young witch from Salem based from the character from the Archie Comics series after she debuted her new blonde mane.

If the speculations are correct, this will not be the first time that the actress will play the role of a witch on TV. From 2007 to 2012, the "Same Old Love" singer appeared as the teenage witch named Alex Russo in Disney Channel's "Wizard of Waverly Place."

However, a source reportedly told Gossip Cop that the rumors about her possible involvement in the "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" reboot are "completely false."

The news about the production of the new "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" TV series was announced by the online streaming service provider in early December. It will be based on the graphic novel "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" that was also released by Archie Comics. The upcoming series was initially intended to be a spin-off of the hit "Riverdale" show from The CW.

Because of the successful run of "Riverdale" on Netflix, Warner Bros. agreed that the upcoming series will instead air in the streaming service website. It will be composed of 20 episodes that will be distributed in two seasons.

The script for upcoming series was penned by "Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and he is revealed to be directed some of the new show's episodes together with other "Riverdale" collaborators like Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Lee Toland Krieger, as well as Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater.

Other details about the new show are still unrevealed, including the possible list of cast members as well as its expected release date.