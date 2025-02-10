Home News Sam Storms repents, apologizes for supporting disgraced pastor Mike Bickle: 'Heartbroken beyond words'

Sam Storms has publicly apologized, repented and asked for forgiveness for defending disgraced pastor Mike Bickle, founder of the International House of Prayer in Kansas City (IHOPKC), and said he is “heartbroken beyond words” over the latter’s predatory sexual misconduct.

In a lengthy post on his website, Storms, pastor emeritus of Bridgeway Church in Oklahoma City, acknowledged his failure to discern Bickle’s character over their 35-year friendship and expressed his sorrow for those who suffered due to his endorsement of the embattled leader.

"Most of you are undoubtedly aware of the horrible events that have been revealed concerning the predatory sexual misconduct of Mike Bickle," Storms wrote. "Numerous other sinful actions took place at the International House of Prayer in Kansas City that implicate former staff members and leaders."

Storms, who first met Bickle in 1991 and later served as an associate pastor at his church, had been one of Bickle’s most vocal defenders for decades.

In 2024, during a four-hour roundtable discussion with Bible scholars Justin Peters and Jim Osman, along with Michael Brown, Storms called Bickle “probably my best friend in this world,” adding: “When I hear people say they think Mike Bickle is a false teacher, it angers me. It really does, because I know the individual. We're not talking about just watching ministry. I know the man personally.”

But in his statement, Storms admitted he had once considered Bickle "one of my closest friends" and had dismissed past criticisms of IHOPKC. However, he said his perception changed dramatically after speaking with Deborah Perkins, one of Bickle’s alleged victims, in August 2023.

"When I first heard of his indiscretions (that word is far too lenient for what he has done) on August 2, 2023, I couldn’t believe what I was told," Storms wrote. "That is, until I had a long Zoom call with Deborah and her husband, Murray, followed by several telephone conversations. The evidence began to mount with each passing day that the man I so passionately defended and admired was a wicked, two-faced abuser of women, most of whom were much younger than he."

Bickle, a prominent figure in the charismatic Christian movement, founded IHOPKC in 1999, where he gained a large following for his teachings on prayer, End Times theology and prophetic ministry.

However, allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power surfaced in the fall of 2023, prompting investigations and public outcry. Several women came forward, including Perkins, whose account has been detailed in interviews with investigative journalist Julie Roys.

In December 2023, Bickle confessed to engaging in "inappropriate behavior" but not "the more intense sexual activities that some are suggesting.”

A 68-page report released this month by the independent sexual abuse investigation firm Firefly revealed that Bickle used predatory tactics and spiritual manipulation to sexually abuse at least 17 females, including minors.

One victim claims she was so gaslit by Bickle that he made her read Psalm 51 after sexual encounters.

The report also highlighted allegations of “numerous instances of sexual abuse and misconduct perpetrated by individuals associated with IHOPKC.” These abuses include allegations of the rape of both male and female minors by individuals connected to the ministry and named 16 accused staff members “implicated in sexual misconduct claims.”

Storms' statement was marked by a series of explicit apologies, addressed to a wide range of individuals impacted by his past support for Bickle. These included victims of Bickle’s abuse, former IHOPKC members, donors and those who had made significant life decisions based on the movement’s teachings.

"I apologize, repent, and ask forgiveness from those of you who suffered under his abusive leadership because of words that I spoke in public in support of him," he wrote. "I apologize, repent, and ask forgiveness from anyone who was sexually victimized by Bickle, having put yourself in a position to endure such sin because you trusted my words of affirmation."

Storms also acknowledged the spiritual harm caused by his defense of Bickle, lamenting that some followers had walked away from their faith or developed cynicism toward the church due to the scandal.

"It grieves me beyond words that some of you have walked away from the Lord and from his church because of Bickle’s betrayal of all of us," he stated.

Storms also took responsibility for the influence his public platform had in leading others to trust IHOPKC and its leadership. He specifically addressed those who moved to Kansas City, delayed major life decisions, or invested financially in the ministry due to his support of Bickle.

"Some of you may have embraced this approach because you knew that I had spoken highly of the 'ministry' of IHOPKC. Please forgive me," he wrote.

Storms added, however, that some people had experienced spiritual growth at IHOPKC despite Bickle’s actions, writing, "In spite of what has been revealed of Bickle’s behavior, I’m sure that there are people who look back on their time in Kansas City with fond memories and gratitude for what God did in their lives."

Storms concluded his statement by vowing to continue seeking repentance and accountability.

"I am certain that there are others to whom I owe this apology and request for forgiveness," he wrote. "I will continue to search my soul for insight on this, and whenever I discover other ways in which I misled you concerning Bickle and IHOPKC… I will quickly and sincerely repent and ask your forgiveness."