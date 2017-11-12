Samsung Galaxy X Specs, Release Date: Patent Reveals Foldable Phone's 2 Screens and What They Can Do

(Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly) A Samsung Galaxy sign is seen at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2015 event in New York.

The Samsung Galaxy X, the much-awaited foldable phone from the South Korean tech giant, will boast two screens that will allow users to do so much more at the same time.

This is at least what a patent filed by the company on Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) seems to indicate. Instead of a single display that is bendable, Samsung is going for the dual-screen design.

In the patent, it is hinted that should the technology and design be used on the Samsung Galaxy X, the foldable phone will come with two displays that work like actual split screen.

Users will be able to run an app on one and a different app on the other. Both will have their own app switcher as well. This system will work in both portrait and landscape orientation.

The Samsung Galaxy X will also feel like a Nintendo DS when playing games. Images on the patent document show the bottom screen with the controls for a racing game with the actual race displayed on the top screen.

The foldable phone also comes with a contact app with the second screen showing contact information while the full list is still visible in the first screen.

When folded, the Samsung Galaxy X will give users reading experience like the real thing. The text is displayed on the main or front screen while the rear screen flaunts the book cover so that the people around will know what the user is reading.

The same goes for listening to music. The complete music interface is in the front screen while on the back, the album art is shown so that the people nearby will know what album or song users are rocking to.

Whether Samsung will go this route in creating the Samsung Galaxy X or not remains to be seen. Thankfully, it might not be long before users get to see the foldable phone in the flesh with the company hoping to launch the product as early as next year.