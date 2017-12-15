Samsung Notebook 9 Revealed Ahead of 2018 Launch

Samsung has just announced new 2018 models of its Notebook 9 series of laptops for 2018, ahead of an expected flood of updates from other makers for The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

The company has bucked the trend by showing off three new models for next year as early as now, and all models now carry updated specs all based around Intel's 8th generation Core i7 chips, as ZDNet points out.

Samsung Samsung's Notebook 9 line of 2-in-1 laptops for 2018 will now come with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors and an optional pen.

"The new Samsung Notebook 9 Pen and enhanced Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) and Samsung Notebook 9 Pen offer our customers premium, powerful and portable devices that provide the tools to securely work from anywhere," said YoungGyoo Choi, Senior Vice President of the PC Business Team for the company, in their press release on Thursday, Dec. 14.

This new emphasis on business use on the go is reflected in the new specs. For next year's models, Samsung has managed to add a Windows Hello camera to allow Windows 10 to unlock the units using facial recognition, according to The Verge.

The company has also made use of the "largest and most powerful" battery it has ever put into a laptop for two of the new models. The two non-pen models will now carry 75Wh batteries that can be fast-charged by the 65W power adapters included with every unit.

An interesting new addition, however, is the updated Notebook 9 Pen. It's, in many ways, similar to this year's model in that it's still a 13.3-inch slim notebook that can be used in varying configurations, including laptop, tent mode and tablet mode.

The new specs now include the 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processor for all models, supported by up to 16 GB of Dynamic Data Rate Type 4 (DDR4) memory. Storage options range from up to 512 GB disc hard drive for the Notebook 9 Pen 13-inch, to up to 1 TB of solid state drive space on the 13.3-inch and 15-inch models.