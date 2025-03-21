Home News San Diego parents irate over tampons in elementary school boys' bathrooms: 'Absolutely ludicrous' Boys reportedly using tampons for horseplay

Parents in San Diego, California, are reportedly irate as local school districts have installed tampon dispensers in boys' bathrooms at elementary schools to meet the requirements of a recent state law.

Parents from North San Diego County maintained that the tampon dispenser installations, which began during this school year, are a misuse of public funds and will only cause problems, according to The College Fix.

Marci Strange, who serves as chairwoman of the North San Diego County-based Taxpayers Oversight for Parents and Students, told the outlet that she has heard the only practical use the young boys have found for the tampons is to soak them and fling them at the ceiling to see if they will stick. She also speculated that the superfluous tampons are likely causing plumbing issues.

"It's absolutely ludicrous," she said.

The tampon story leaked after Britt Mayer, a conservative activist in Southern California, shared an internal memo from Vista Unified School District about the boys' bathroom tampon dispensers on her popular Rooted Wings social media pages in February.

"Boys don’t bleed, and if they do, they need a Band-Aid, not a tampon," Mayer wrote at the time. "This is mental warfare aimed at your kids, subsidized by your tax dollars."

The San Diego Office of Education told The Christian Post that the County Offices of Education do not dictate or mandate any district actions, and directed CP to the relevant Assembly Bill 367.

The Vista memo cited California's Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2021, which requires public schools from grades 6 to 12 "to stock the school’s restrooms with an adequate supply of free menstrual products, as defined, available and accessible, free of cost, in all women’s restrooms and all-gender restrooms, and in at least one men's restroom, at all times, and to post a certain notice."

An amendment in 2023 applied the law to public schools with classes as young as third grade.

The 2023 amendment purports to be for the benefit of "pupils that may start their periods early."

"When pupils do not have access to menstrual products, they may miss school or are less engaged in the classroom, which can have a long-lasting impact on their learning," the law says.

Shawn Loescher, who serves as assistant superintendent of the Vista district, confirmed to The College Fix that the district has placed the dispensers in one boys’ bathroom per elementary campus over recent months, achieving full compliance.

Loescher estimated the tampon dispensers in the boys' bathrooms, including installation, cost around $400 each.

The public schools in neighboring San Marcos also confirmed the imminent installation of tampon machines in the boys' rooms, while nearby Carlsbad has already put them up, according to The College Fix.

One parent in the Vista district who spoke to the outlet on condition of anonymity said the tampon dispenser for boys was wasteful.

"One mom said that there isn’t currently a transgender student at the school who would need to use the tampons. [Another] said that if a student needed a tampon then the nurse’s office should be able to provide that," the parent said.

California joins Connecticut, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington in having passed legislation explicitly mandating public schools to provide tampons in boys' bathrooms.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, President Donald Trump slapped Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz with the moniker "Tampon Tim" to mock the Minnesota Democrat for signing legislation that mandated free menstrual products in public school bathrooms without specifying the gender.

During a Friday press gaggle in the Oval Office, Trump called Walz "a loser" in response to his claim that he could "kick most of their ass," referring to Trump supporters.