Sanders campaign suspending Facebook ads, in talks with Biden camp

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has suspended their Facebook ads, according to reports by multiple news outlets.

Independent Journal Review reported Wednesday that there were approximately 50,000 inactive Sanders campaign advertisements on Facebook.

“In comparison, former Vice President Joe Biden has about 410 advertisements active currently and President Donald Trump has roughly 2,100 advertisements active across Facebook’s platforms,” IJR reports.

Axios also reported on the deactivation, noting that, in the past, such action is an indicator that a candidate is about to drop out of a race.

“Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg made their Facebook ads inactive hours before they suspended their campaigns,” Axios added.

Axios had previously erroneously reported that Sanders had suspended his campaign, later issuing an apology and a correction to their story.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that aides for the Sanders and Biden campaigns were in communication, mostly over the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield was quoted by The Washington Post as saying that the two camps were “in regular contact at a senior level” over how to respond to the virus.

“While the two campaigns obviously have their differences, they are working together to try to promote the health and safety of their teams, those who interact with the campaigns, and the American people,” Bedingfield said.

The Washington Post concluded that evidence was mounting that Sanders has been “giving serious thought to ending his campaign.”

News of the Facebook ad deactivations comes after it was reported that Sanders is going to “assess his campaign” following a string of state primary defeats.

Sanders Campaign Manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement that the senator was going to talk with supporters about the future of his campaign.

“Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign,” Shakir said, according to NBC News.

“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

The assessment announcement came after Biden bested Sanders on Tuesday in Democratic primaries held in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois.

In order to secure the Democratic Party presidential nomination, a candidate has to win at least 1,991 delegates out of a 3,979 delegates made available.

As of Thursday morning, Biden is in the lead with 1,180 delegates, followed by Sanders with 885 delegates, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii with 2 delegates. Gabbard suspended her campaign Thursday morning.