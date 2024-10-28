Home News Cross-waving sanitation worker calls Kamala Harris ‘devil,’ ‘anti-Christ’ at Trump’s MSG rally

David Rem, a 60-year-old sanitation worker in New York City who said former President Donald Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was a benefactor of his family beginning in the early 1970s, called Vice President Kamala Harris, who is seeking to become the nation’s first female president, the “devil” and the “anti-Christ” at a star-studded rally of supporters held at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

At the more than six-hour-long event, speakers expressed anger and frustration about the economy, crime, illegal immigration, and the liberal wave of support for transgenderism in very colorful and direct terms. Trump and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, were joined by speakers such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds.

Rem, who was among the earlier speakers, explained that on Nov. 20, 1974, his father died from a massive heart attack. At the time of his father’s death, he was a student at the Kew Forrest School in Queens, where Trump had attended 17 years earlier. Tuition at the private school costs $35,900 annually for pre-K to $46,300 for high school students.

Three days after his father’s funeral, Rem recalled how Trump’s father came to his home and offered to pay the tuition at the private school for him and his two other siblings so he wouldn’t have to attend public school.

“Now, who would do that except President Trump’s father? And the fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree. Can you imagine Kamala Harris performing a random, kind, generous act like that? Never! Never ever!” Rem declared.

“In fact, she is the devil! Whoever screamed that out,” he continued before pointing out how Harris told conservative Christians who oppose abortion that they are not welcome at her rally.

“She is the anti-Christ. At her rally last week, she said that Jesus Christ followers are not welcome at my rally. You should go down the block to President Trump’s rally.

“Let me say this: maybe I’m speaking for the president, I shouldn’t, but I think that President Trump loves Jesus followers at his rally. And I think what President Trump and what he has experienced knows that Jesus Christ is King,” Rem added.

Rem, who was arrested in 1992 after leaving his suitcase with 18 kilograms of cocaine on a train from Los Angeles to Chicago, according to court records and other reports, then went on to complain about how poorly the city was being managed.

“I was the victim of a violent armed-with-a-gun carjacking. And I’m lucky to be standing here. If it wasn’t for this man Jesus Christ, I wouldn’t be standing here. The mayor that we have here in New York, Eric Adams, is a disaster. I once called out Bill De Blasio, this mayor is worse than Bill De Blasio and David Dinkins combined,” he said, highlighting two former New York City mayors.

Dinkins was the city’s first African American mayor and served from 1990 to 1993.

Rem then presented a cross and told the packed MSG arena that his mother used to hold it and pray at night for Trump and his family.

“We knew three years ago that his life was gonna be attempted to kill because they don’t want to face Donald Trump at the ballot box,” he asserted. “So they’d do anything they can to imprison him, kill him.”