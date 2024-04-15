Home News Scottie Scheffler dedicates second Masters win to God: 'My victory was secure on the cross'

Scottie Scheffler dedicated his second Masters win in three years to God, declaring that “victory was secure on the cross” as he secured the victory at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

"I was sitting around with my buddies this morning, I was a bit overwhelmed," the 27-year-old said Sunday after becoming the 10th golfer in history to win two green jackets in three years.

"I told them, 'I wish I didn't want to win as badly as did I or as badly as I do.' I think it would make the mornings easier. I love winning. I hate losing. I really do. And when you're here in the biggest moments, when I'm sitting there with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“My buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross,” he said. “And that’s a pretty special feeling; to know that I’m secure forever and it doesn’t matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure forever.”

"I believe that today's plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans," Scheffler later added. "I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God's glory. That's pretty much it. So when I’m out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities … I feel like that’s how I was designed. … At the end of the day, my identity’s secure already.”

Scheffler arrived at the ninth tee at Augusta National Golf Club level with Collin Morikawa, with both sharing the lead.

However, by the time Scheffler transitioned to the 10th tee, he had gained a three-stroke advantage. The 2022 Masters champion extended his lead throughout the final round, capturing the 2024 Masters title and the $3.6 million prize with an 11-under par, four strokes ahead of Sweden's Ludvig Åberg, the runner-up.

Scheffler, whose wife of four years, Meredith, is expecting their first child, said that while he’s going to “soak in” the victory and doesn’t plan on taking his eye off the ball anytime soon, his family remains his main priority, with golf “probably fourth” down the line.

"I feel like playing professional golf is an endlessly not-satisfying career," the University of Texas alumnus said. "For instance, in my head, all I can think about right now is getting home. I'm not thinking about the tournament. I'm not thinking about the green jacket. I'm trying to answer your questions, and I'm trying to get home.

"I wish I could soak this in a little bit more. Maybe I will tonight when I get home. But at the end of the day, I think that's what the human heart does. You always want more, and I think you have to fight those things and focus on what's good.

"Because, like I said, winning this golf tournament does not change my identity. My identity is secure, and I cannot emphasize that enough."



Scheffler also shared how his wife reminded him of his identity as he anticipated the big competition.

“She sent a lot of prayers,” he said. “My neck was bugging me a little bit. She just prayed for some healing and prayed for a lot of peace out there.”

Scheffler often shares how his faith guides his golf career. Following his first green jacket win in 2022, he shared how he balances his desire to compete without letting it define who he is as a person.

“The reason why I play golf is I’m trying to glorify God and all that He’s done in my life,” he said. “So, for me, my identity isn’t a golf score. Like Meredith told me this morning, ‘If you win this golf tournament today, if you lose this golf tournament by 10 shots, if you never win another golf tournament again,’ she goes, ‘I’m still going to love you, you’re still going to be the same person, Jesus loves you and nothing changes.’ All I’m trying to do is glorify God, and that’s why I’m here, and that’s why I’m in [this] position.”

Scheffler also shared how, despite the pressure of the competition, he felt God’s presence on the course.

“Meredith always prays for peace because that’s what I want to feel on the golf course, is peace and have fun and just feel His presence. So that’s her prayer every day. That’s my prayer and I really felt that today. I felt at peace,” he said.