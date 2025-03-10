Home News Scottish lawmaker behind buffer zone law admits JD Vance is right, praying in one’s home can be illegal

The member of the Scottish Parliament behind abortion buffer zones has conceded that there are circumstances in which praying in one’s home could constitute a breach of the law, despite previously rebuffing such claims made by U.S. Vice President JD Vance as “misinformation.”

Abortion buffer zones prohibit causing perceived distress to anyone attempting to access abortion facilities, trying to prevent them from doing so, or even influencing their decision to do so.

Vance recently noted that people living within the zones had received letters from the government warning them that private prayer in their own homes could constitute a breach of the law.

One of the letters sent to residents stated, “In general, the offences apply in public places within the Safe Access Zones. However, activities in a private place (such as a house) … could be an offence if they can be seen or heard within the Zone and are done intentionally or recklessly.”

Gillian Mackay, the MSP behind the bill, continued to deny Vance’s claims. However when pressed, she conceded that someone praying by a window in their own home could fall foul of the law, depending “on who’s passing [by] the window.”

Lois McLatchie Miller, a Scottish spokesperson for the Christian organisation ADF International, expressed her deep concerns with the buffer zones law.

“Clearly, the ‘buffer zones’ law is fundamentally flawed when it comes to undermining basic freedoms of speech, thought, and religion. We all stand firmly against harassment, which has been illegal for many years — but the law goes much too far in preventing people from praying, or holding consensual conversations, in large public areas of Scotland," she said.

“Gillian Mackay confirmed that ‘performative’ prayer could be a crime, ‘depending on who is passing by the window.’ The accusation of prayer being ‘performative’ rather than genuine lies in the eye of the beholder. Who are the police to doubt the genuineness of somebody’s faith, based on where they are located, and the position of their hands?

“JD Vance was right to raise concerns — this law is an illiberal travesty.”

.@JDVance (@VP) blasts arrest of British Army vet Adam Smith-Connor (@ChooseLifeSoton@ADF_UK) for silently praying. https://t.co/NcJ7X44Nvlpic.twitter.com/3Nr94ygNOR — Melissa Barnhart (@MelBarnhart) February 16, 2025

ADF also raised the case of a grandmother, Rose Doherty, who was arrested in February for holding a sign in a buffer zone.

Ms Doherty said of her arrest: “I held a sign that read, ‘Coercion is a crime, here to talk, if you want.’ Everyone has the right to a consensual conversation. I simply made myself available for a chat, should anybody like to approach me and speak about any matter on their mind. I didn’t breach the buffer zone — I didn’t harass, intimidate, or even seek to influence anyone. I simply stood there, available to speak with love and compassion.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today