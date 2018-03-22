'Sea of Thieves' Now Back Open After Developers Sort Out Game Server Issues

"Sea of Thieves" and Microsoft has been busy the past few months winning over new players with promos, like a free copy of the game with every Xbox One X purchase. So, it's unusual for Rare when the company was forced to turn away new players, at least until the developer got some server issues under control.

The servers are up and now accepting registrations from new players again, although things could still be improved further, as Rare noted in their latest update on Twitter.

Microsoft/Rare "Sea of Thieves" is celebrating of its March 20 release, exclusively on Xbox One and Windows 10, by giving away a free copy of the game with every new purchase of an Xbox One X, for a limited time.

"UPDATE: We're aware of ongoing issues affecting some pirates playing #SeaOfThieves," the developer acknowledged, referring "Sea of Thieves" fans to a more comprehensive developer update video featuring the company Studio Head for the game, as well as one of its Executive Producers.

On Tuesday, March 20, server issues have come to a head as more and more players reported issues with the game's servers and network. Ongoing problems at the time include lag, rollbacks that resulted in lost progress and in-game money, and even outright connection failures.

Many players encountered the dreaded "Greybeard" error that day, a special code assigned to a critical network error, as Eurogamer recapped in their original report.

The studio has also assured players earlier, again via a post on Twitter, that they are working on improvements to ensure that all players, both regulars and those who are just joining in, will have an optimal playing experience.

"Please be patient as we are working on updates," Rare promised on Wednesday, March 21.

The video below is a developer update from Rare and the "Sea of Thieves" team, explaining the current status of their game servers and how those are holding up with the steady influx of new players.