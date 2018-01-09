'Sea of Thieves'-Themed Xbox One Controller Glows in the Dark

Microsoft is going all out for its support for "Sea of Thieves," its upcoming big release set to come out on Feb. 6. To hype up the pirate RPG, the company is now selling a special translucent Xbox One controller that actually glows in the dark.

It's a nice take on the undersea motif of "Sea of Thieves," with this special edition controller coming in a deep purple body that's been made translucent to reveal the laser-etched barnacle-like details carved in its inner side.

Microsoft This special addition Xbox Controller for "Sea of Thieves" glows in the dark.

"Gaze into the murky depths of the deep purple translucent design, adorned with laser etched barnacles, one treasured golden trigger, and haunted by a mysterious skull that glows at sundown," Microsoft described the controller in its product page, while also mentioning support for custom button mapping and a 3.5 mm stereo headset jack.

The controller also links up to Bluetooth devices, so even players on PCs or tablets can use this peripheral without an Xbox One.

Each limited edition "Sea of Thieves" Xbox wireless controller costs $75 and also comes with an in-game bonus for the upcoming game. Buying one of these glow-in-the-dark controllers also get a player the "Ferryman Clothing Set" DLC for the game, along with other Xbox Live bonuses. Pre-orders are now available.

The controller also comes with a 14-day trial for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, perfect for taking advantage of the new set of free Xbox games offered this month.

Fancy glowing controllers are not the only way Microsoft is promoting "Sea of Thieves," the company has also paired up with Titan Comics to produce a series of illustrated volumes for the game.

The "Sea of Thieves" graphic novel series is coming sometime in March 2018, as part of the publisher's comic book series launches for select games. Titan Comics has also announced books coming out for "Bloodborne," "Tekken," "Dishonored" and "Wolfenstein," among others.