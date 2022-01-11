Sean Feucht claims he lost book deal with HarperCollins over 'political views'

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Worship leader and activist Sean Feucht took to social media on Monday to claim that book publisher Harpercollins dropped him for his "political views."

Feucht tweeted that he had just received a call from his book publisher, mentioning one of the country's largest book publishers, HarperCollins, by name.

"They are canceling my book because of my political views," he asserted. "This is nuts!!"

Just got a call from my book publisher @HarperCollins and they are canceling my book because of my political views.



This is nuts!!! ???? — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) January 10, 2022

Feucht then shared videos on Instagram with further detail but said the social media platform kept removing his videos.

In his latest video, which is still active on the page as of Tuesday afternoon, the preacher claimed that he had worked on the book for three months with the publishing giant.

"Signed an agreement with the second-largest publisher in the world, HarperCollins. We've been working on it for three months together. [I] have an agreement, had it signed, pretty far into this process, and was just notified today. They're canceling it," he noted.

The Christian Post reached out to Feucht and the publishing company for further details.

A HarperCollins Christian Publishing spokesperson said, "We did not have a signed contract."

Feucht responded to CP, alleging that "Harper Collins is trying to weasel out of their signed agreement."

"The reality is that we had a signed Deal Memo with Harper Collins," he assured. "The book had gone to auction, and there were six different offers. I accepted the offer from HarperCollins. The signed Deal Memo includes an agreement on terms such as the advance, royalties, discount rates, subsidiary rights, and book buybacks. Just within the last several days, we were working with them on the title, book cover and manuscript development."

Feucht ran for U.S. Congress in 2020 as a Republican in California's 3rd Congressional District but came in third place. Since then, he has been at the center of several large health mandate-defying Christian revival gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that have gotten national media attention.

His book will discuss how God helped him and his team through it all.

"Why is there so much resistance to this message? The premise of the book is about boldness and courage. I'm sharing about our journey in the last couple of years, and how the Lord forged this thing in us through many different layers of resistance. So I just thought it was so ironic that, that they would cancel a book on boldness and courage because they didn't have the boldness and courage to publish it," Feucht maintained. "The irony is so rich here."

Feucht has become a well-known revivalist, and his latest album, Let Us Worship - Azusa, reached No. 1 on the iTunes chart in October. The former Bethel Church worship leader is the founder of the Let Us Worship movement.

The Oral Roberts University alumnus believes the new "resistance" is more than a move by a publisher but part of a spiritual battle.

"Just thinking about the spiritual elements that don't want us to have this message, and how even this message of boldness and courage would be controversial. The book is actually not political, really, at all. It's just talking about our faith and how we got to stand up for our faith," the father of four clarified.

"I feel even more after today feeling the waves of this resistance. I even feel more in my spirit like I'm stewarding something that I feel like it's going to bless a lot of people and free a lot of people. So of course, even in the process of writing this message, I'm walking through the fire of how to steward and stay bold and courageous in the midst of this."

Feucht ended his video by asking his thousands of followers to pray for him as he needs "wisdom and discernment."

"These are big dogs, man, that are coming after us, "he concluded. "I'm not one to demonize people. It's powers and principalities that don't want the message to go out. But I feel like this is the call, this is the cry, this is what we need to hear and what we need to release in 2022."

HarperCollins Publishers is among the five biggest English-language publishing companies in the world.