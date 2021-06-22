Sean Feucht thanks Jesus for stopping NorCal wildfire that threatened his home

Missionary and activist Sean Feucht took to social media on Father’s Day as a California wildfire came within miles of his home to ask for prayer. The worship artist is now thanking Jesus and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection for thwarting the blaze.

“Pray for us,” Feucht captioned in an Instagram video showing his area from afar covered in smoke on Sunday.

“This is not far behind my house. As you can see, this is spreading pretty quickly,” he described. “Fire season has already started and this is way to[o] close to our house”

According to Feucht’s spokesperson, Whitney Whitt, the fire was about “6 miles” from his home.

“The smoke was coming right over their property,” Whitt told The Christian Post.

The blaze began Sunday afternoon southeast of Millville. The fire burned east of Redding across over 700 acres, which held overnight, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported. Containment of the fire grew to 25% on Monday morning. On Monday night, authorities said that the fire was 50% contained.

Firefighters were able to make significant progress Sunday night into Monday as "cooler temperatures aided in decreased fire activity."

"Firefighters are working to increase and reinforce containment lines and winds increased this afternoon," the Monday night update reads.

The update revealed that two structures were damaged or destroyed, and only one firefighter was injured.

The worship leader, who made headlines for being at the center of several large health mandate-defying worship gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, took to social media on Monday to share an update about his home.

“The fire is contained thanks to Cal Fire and JESUS!!” Feucht testified.

Three hundred residents lost electricity due to the fire, but power has been restored, according to The Record Searchlight.

Northern California has had excessive heat warnings issued by the National Weather Service as of late. The forecast has temperatures reading around 100 degrees with winds blowing five to 10 miles per hour.

Feucht, who just launched his podcast titled "Hold The Line," recently complained that Facebook officials admitted that they had been blocking his page for five months.

He said the social media platform listed "Dangerous content" as the reason behind the censorship.

"Crazy news today, but not surprising," he wrote on Instagram earlier this month. Feucht, however, continued to praise God for his successful "Let Us Worship" events throughout the United States.

"Not sure how people are even hearing about the events to come! But Even BIG TECH CAN’T STOP the move of God!" he added.

The father of four shared further details in a statement to CBN News.

"Facebook's heavy-handed censorship has me squarely in the crosshairs. For months, Facebook has 'reduced distribution' on my page because they claim I 'shared false news.' I can't turn ads promoting my albums or causes that are near and dear to my heart, all because Facebook's views clash with mine."

Feucht’s album Let Us Worship - Azusa, released in March, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes chart.