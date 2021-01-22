Jon Voight tells Sean Feucht: America’s freedom is ‘under attack by an atheist force’ Jon Voight tells Sean Feucht: America’s freedom is ‘under attack by an atheist force’

Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight joined missionary and activist Sean Feucht on National Religious Freedom Day this month to discuss why he believes Americans’ freedoms are at risk.

"I think about freedom as this amazing thing that God created this world and all of us humans and He gave us freedom,” Voight said about what National Religious Freedom Day, Jan. 16, means to him.

He labeled freedom a “very questionable gift” from God.

“If I was advising God, I'd say 'wait a minute.'” he joked. “It's the greatest gift we have and the freedom of religion is why this country became what it is.”

Both the actor and Feucht, who is an activist and missionary, labeled the occasion "a big day" in these current times because “freedom is being questioned.”

Feucht has been at the center of several large health mandate-defying Christian gatherings since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He went on to share with Voight about his many citations.

“Here in Beverly Hills, in the Los Angeles area is where we received our first-ever citation. [We’ve had] actually three citations from Los Angeles County for actually engaging in our freedom,” Feucht said. “Engaging in our freedom of religion, gathering people to worship gather people to pray outside, by the way.”

The young minister then asked the 82-year-old star if he thought freedom was eroding throughout the years of his life.

Voight responded, “Well, certainly there's been an attack. This country has been under attack by an atheist force, which started with the KGB and then it went on to others, but this is an atheist force.”

The New York native maintained that everything has now come full circle because “everything” that America stands for is under attack.

“So we have to stand up,” Voight charged and told Feucht, “We have to be as bold as you are and carry on and not give in to this, but we also have to know that in this journey, this is what we're meant to do. We can have a lot of fun, and we'll make a lot of great friends along the way.”

“We're fighting for all the Americans out there, a lot of us, we’re fighting for all you guys, that you have this freedom that you pass it on to your generations ahead. We have to stand, we have to make a stand here,” Voight added.

Feucht’s sitdown with Voight ended with the missionary also calling on people to stand up and fight for their freedom.

“We got to hold the line, we got to take a stand and that's what we're going to do, we'll have a lot more amazing shows, they're going to be fun, full of joy, but yet all at the same time have some teeth to it,” Feucht concluded.

In another post earlier in January, Voight, an avid supporter of the 45th president, Donald Trump, also urged Americans to stand up and protect the country from “the dark cloud of destruction,” regardless of political affiliation.

