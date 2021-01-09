Actor Jon Voight warns of 'dark clouds of destruction' days before Capitol riot Actor Jon Voight warns of 'dark clouds of destruction' days before Capitol riot

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Hollywood actor Jon Voight, an avid supporter of President Donald Trump, urged Americans to stand up and protect the country from “the dark cloud of destruction,” regardless of political affiliation, days before violence broke out at the Capitol.

Voight’s video message came days before hundreds of Trump supporters broke through barricades and stormed the Capitol building. While a peaceful rally and protests were attended by tens of thousands of Trump supporters at the Ellipse on Wednesday, Trump also urged his supporters to rally outside the Capitol.

Although many who walked from the White House to the Capitol did so peacefully, many others caused destruction to government property by forcefully entering the restricted Capitol building, and some made their way to the House and Senate chambers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

During the riot at the Capitol, police shot and killed an unarmed woman as she attempted to climb through a broken door and into the House chamber. Three others died from health emergencies, and U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, 42, died from injuries he suffered after being hit with a fire extinguisher.

At the time of the riot, lawmakers were undergoing the electoral certification process and were forced to stop. The confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory was affirmed by Congress early Thursday morning after Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers reconvened.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

In a video posted on Twitter Jan. 3, Voight said, “We shall not let America sink to these fools, who are Democrats, and now some Republicans, who have jumped to the trails of unrighteousness.”

“America, land of the free, will not stand for freedom if we allow these dark clouds of destruction. We must tear down the walls of Jericho. We must not allow our fears to follow the path of evil. We all must rise now, for God now has heard our cries,” he continued.

The conservative star made a plea for Americans, regardless of skin color or religion, to fight for truth and freedom. He maintained that the issue is about God.

“This is a war, a war that is about to open up now, between truths versus lies. We the people must open our eyes to this truth: that this election is, by far, the biggest scandal of 2020,” Voight added.

“Can justice prevail? Can truths prevail? Well, my friends of every religion, race [and] color, this is not a race. This is about God. This now is about safety, our trust, our given truths. We all ask now, ‘What will be? How will our nation be free?’ A land that once stood with pride, with freedom, and dreams for the American people,” he continued.

The Academy Award-winner concluded his video by calling on Americans to hold on to the freedoms God has given to the nation.

“Well, my friends, it must still be. And we all will understand this one day, because President Trump is standing, and will always stand, for America’s freedom and the words of our greatness: ‘In God we trust,’” Voight concluded.

Voight has not publicly shared his reaction to the Capitol riot.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Voight, the father of famous actress Angelina Jolie, talked about the importance of family values.

"Family is so important and family is being attacked by people who are really trying to tear down the fabric of our society; it's true,” Voight told CP. “I don't want to get into any kind of conspiracy stuff, but it's really happening. So we have to protect the values of our country and the values of family, and guide the focused lives; we have to protect that aspect.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit