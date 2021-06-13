Hundreds gather to proclaim name of Jesus at Sean Feucht ‘Let Us Worship’ summer tour

Taking his “Let Us Worship” summer tour to his hometown of Virginia Beach, worship leader and songwriter Sean Feucht addressed hundreds gathered to proclaim the name of Jesus, stressing that America needs “revival in this hour like never before.” He also criticized Facebook for continuing to block and suppress his pages.

“Let Us Worship,” a mobile church movement that seeks to bring hope and joy to the divided nation and uphold the constitutional freedom of religion, was held at Rock Church in Virginia Beach on Friday night.

The hundreds of participants from diverse backgrounds sang and danced, lifting their hands in prayer, CBN News reported, adding that the praise and worship singer encouraged those suffering from addiction, anxiety and depression to be set free and receive God’s love.

“Witnessing this in my high school hometown was SO WILD! One of the most hungry & passionate #LetUsWorship revivalists we’ve worshipped with!!” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“America is at a tipping point and we need revival in this hour like never before,” Feucht told the Christian news site.

The mission of the tour, he said, was to “stand up for our First Amendment rights, religious liberties and the fact that people are hurting, suicide rates are exploding, drug and alcohol abuse.”

“But we felt like the Lord really shifted us hard into revival,” he added. “This is the season. We’ve stood our ground. We made a statement, we’re not going to back down but we’ve got to offer more. We can’t just be a political solution — it’s got to be a Heaven solution.”

The “Let Us Worship” tour, which began last summer, will carry on as long as Christians in cities continue to respond, he said.

Last July, Feucht told The Christian Post that he believes the church is in a season that resembles the late ‘60s and ‘70s, a period in U.S. history marked by political strife, racial tension, government instability and economic volatility.

“What we’re seeing now is a return back to a gritty, raw Gospel, Jesus people movement foundation. A lot of that is in part because we can’t be in our churches. We are kind of forced to be outside of our buildings and forced to be innovative and creative and come up with alternate solutions.”

He added, “And I think what it’s doing is stripping off the sheen and the polished nature of what we’ve built in America and it’s allowing us to return to the simplicity to the power of the raw Gospel.”

On Friday, the singer criticized Facebook for blocking his pages and designating them as “Dangerous content” for the last five months. He has been using the hashtag #BreakTheAlgorithm to help his followers get past Big Tech’s AI by sharing and commenting on their social media accounts.

“Crazy news today, but not surprising,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not sure how people are even hearing about the events to come! But Even BIG TECH CAN'T STOP the move of God!”