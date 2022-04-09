Sean Feucht holds massive rally protesting Disney's embrace of 'perversion'

A prominent Christian worship artist organized a massive protest in front of Disney’s California headquarters as the company continues to face backlash over its response to a parental rights bill passed in Florida.

Sean Feucht, the former worship artist at Bethel Church and the founder of the Let Us Worship movement, held the “Hold The Line for Our Kids” rally at the Disney Studio Lot in Burbank, California, Wednesday. Feucht led the crowd in singing popular Christian worship songs while he and other speakers addressed the Walt Disney Company’s activism against a Florida law that bans school officials from engaging in discussions about “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” with students in kindergarten through third grade.

“We call for every wall of perversion to come down in Jesus’ name,” Feucht proclaimed. “We call for every wall to strip the innocence of our kids to come down. God, we pray that you would expose Disney for what it is, expose this corporation, bring everything that’s been hidden into the light.”

Feucht likened the battle between Disney and critics to the battle between David and Goliath documented in the Bible. “If parents in America would realize the power and the authority that they have, they could shift the economy of this place in one day,” he predicted.

The worship artist lamented that Disney was “actively fighting for children to be sexually indoctrinated as a kindergartener.” As Feucht spoke, participants gathered in the crowd held signs emblazoned with phrases such as “Let kids be kids,” “Boycott Disney” and “Disney stop grooming our children.”

While Disney is headquartered in California, it operates the popular theme park Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Although the company initially declined to take an explicit position on House Bill 1557, dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” outrage by LGBT activists over the lack of a response and outright condemnation of the measure prompted Disney CEO Bob Chapek to issue an apology and vow to increase financial support for “advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states.”

As Disney’s response to House Bill 1557 has made national headlines, writer Christopher Rufo of City Journal and the Manhattan Institute shared video footage of what he described as “Disney’s all-hands” meeting about the law last week. The footage revealed Disney officials discussing efforts to incorporate LGBT ideology into programming directed at children.

In one video clip, Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer at Disney, talked about how she had worked to include her “not-at-all secret gay agenda” in the company’s “Proud Family” reboot. She admitted that she was “basically adding queerness” to the children’s programming “wherever I could” because “no one would stop me” and “no one was trying to stop me.”

In another video, Disney production coordinator Allen March spoke about what he viewed as the need for “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters [and] canonical bisexual characters” to have “stories where they can … be their whole selves.” In a separate video, March acknowledged that Disney and other media have the ability to use content to influence the minds of the next generation.

Noting that American children are “getting all of this information from the media of what is normal,” March stressed that “there’s a lot of power to that and it just needs to be acknowledged.” Disney has not hesitated to use this power in recent years, as it has repeatedly introduced LGBT characters into programming designed for children.

In 2020, Disney’s Pixar animation studio featured its first openly lesbian heroine in the animated superhero film “Onward.” A 2017 live-action adaptation of the classic animated film “Beauty and the Beast” featured a “gay moment” that led to considerable backlash from the faith community.

In addition to Feucht, a Disney employee and pastors addressed the crowd gathered in person as well as those watching the livestream of the event online. Toward the end of the rally, Feucht informed the audience that additional “Hold the Line for Our Kids” rallies were on the horizon.

“I think we’re going to do this in Orlando, we’re going to do this in Anaheim, we’re going to do this until things change,” he said. Anaheim is the home of Disney’s other major theme park in the U.S., Disneyland.

Feucht set up a petition enabling people to “tell Disney that our kids are OUR kids,” adding, “They aren’t the property of the woke expert class who believe they know better how to raise our kids.” The worship artist reported that as of Friday afternoon, nearly 40,000 people had signed the petition. He indicated that he hoped to accumulate 100,000 signatures for the petition.

Opposition to Disney’s LGBT activism is not limited to those gathered at the “Hold The Line for Our Kids” rally. A group of Disney employees wrote a letter calling for a “politically neutral Disney,” warning that by “taking sides in political debates,” Disney is depriving the world of “a shared love we all have in common” for its “unique brand of family entertainment” that has “served an objective good in the world.”

The employees also maintained that “the Walt Disney Company has become an increasingly uncomfortable place to work for those of us whose political and religious views are not explicitly progressive.” They also reported that “we frequently see those who share our opinions condemned as villains by our own leadership.”