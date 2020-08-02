Worship leader: US on 'cusp of revival,' time to change narrative of burning cities with worship

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Worship artist Sean Feucht believes that the coronavirus prohibitions on holding church services is a double standard and that the United States is on the brink of a revival.



In an interview with Fox & Friends, Feucht noted that he is participating in and helping lead gathering outside the four walls of the church, in the open air.

"It's not just beaches," he said. "We're going under bridges, we're meeting in fields, really anywhere we can gather and spread out and worship, we're finding those places. It's summer time in California, it's just such an amazing movement that we've seen so much momentum on."

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

Feucht, who recently ran for Congress in California but lost in the primary, is a worship leader with an extensive missionary background and is the founder of Hold the Line, an activist movement aimed at engaging the church and millennials, urging them to become more politically active.

He has been taking the power of worship to the streets where tragedies have happened, including the place where George Floyd was killed while in police custody earlier this year.

Asked by host Pete Hegseth about why singing and church services have been deemed "non-essential" and banned but protests that have drawn large crowds have been permitted, Feucht replied, "It is a double standard and I would say at best it's hypocrisy and at worst, it's bigotry. You know there's a target on churches."

"I think it's time. We have to rise up. We need bold and courageous pastors that are not only going to stand on our Constitutional rights to worship, but are going to stand up against the insanity of these laws that are targeting the church."

Yet he is taking the opportunity to worship outdoors to shift the spiritual atmosphere in troubled places around the nation. One such worship gathering is planned in the streets of Portland, Oregon, for Aug. 8.

"The narrative that we've seen has just been burning and destruction. It's been disheartening, but yet the church in Portland, the church of Oregon, they want to gather, they want to rise up. They want to change the narrative and flip the script on their cities. It's going to be peaceful. It's going to be full of love," he said.

Thanking his followers on his Instagram account after the Fox News interview, Feucht commented that he believes that "we are on the cusp of a revival that will sweep America!"

The worship leader noted in a separate post that he has invited California Gov. Gavin Newsom to pray on the steps of the Capitol building for an event called "Let Us Worship" on Sept. 6.