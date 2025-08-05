Home News Over $70K raised to support family of congregant killed outside Seattle church

More than $70,000 has been donated to support the family of LeBron Givaun, who was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a Seattle church last week while engaging in a ministry event.

The Pursuit Seattle, one of several campuses of the Washington-based multi-campus church, held a prayer vigil in honor of LeBron Givaun Sunday night. Pictures shared on the church's Instagram page show hundreds of worshippers gathered outside the church holding candles.

Additionally, the congregation launched a fundraiser for Givaun's family on GoFundMe for the stated purpose of covering "memorial expenses," "funeral costs," "living expenses" and "the ongoing needs of his wife and children."

As of Tuesday afternoon, $70,598 has been raised through 128 donations, more than $20,000 over the funding goal.

"The church community is coming together to honor LeBron's memory and help his family navigate the difficult days ahead," the fundraiser states. "Every contribution will go directly toward funeral costs, living expenses, and ensuring that his family feels the support and love of those around them."

Givaun, 28, was killed outside the church Thursday evening as he participated in a young adult ministry gathering. Seattle Police believe that Givaun was specifically targeted in the attack. Nearly a week after the shooting, the perpetrator remains at large.

The unidentified shooter was seen leaving the scene of the crime in a white Hyundai Elantra. Just hours after the homicide, law enforcement discovered the vehicle nearby in the parking lot of another church as they responded to reports of a car fire. The automobile was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived on the scene.

Pastor Russell Johnson remembers Givaun as a "born-again" Christian who had recently joined the congregation.

"His life was changing," Johnson recently told local outlet King 5. "He decided to get married. He changed the music he was making and wanted to sing songs that highlighted his testimony."

Givaun's Instagram page, which includes a video encouraging people to attend The Pursuit Seattle, includes a link to his newly released single titled "Im On Fire (With The Word of God)." The song was released three days before his death.

Givaun elaborated on his newfound embrace of Christianity in a July 19 Instagram post, where he explained that he was going to take all his "old music" down and proclaimed, "I gave my life to Christ."

"I don't want to push a negative type of music anymore," he added. "I just want to apologize to anybody I've led astray."

Givaun indicated that on his social media posts in the future, "Everything's going to be about God." He expressed confidence that "God is real."

Givaun's portfolio, as documented on Apple Music, includes a 2022 single called "Brothers." The song is categorized as "Hip Hop/Rap" and is labeled with the letter "E," which means it contains explicit content. Another song titled "Heart of a King" was recorded in collaboration with SloanGod and was released on July 15, just two weeks earlier. Like "Brothers," "Heart of a King" is categorized as "Hip Hop/Rap" and contains explicit content.